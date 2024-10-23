A gent found his wife's hiding place for stashing money, and he took to social media to show it off

The video captured the attention of many, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the man's clip as they rushed to the comments section, cracking jokes, and some shared their thoughts

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man unveiled his wife's strange money stash in a TikTok video. Image: /@maseko0872

Source: TikTok

One man in South Africa was shocked at the strange discovery he saw in his home and took it to social media to show it off.

Man finds wife's money stash

The married man who came across his wife's money stash was in disbelief. He uploaded a video on TikTok under the handle @maseko0872 showcasing the place where his woman hides money.

In the clip, a bowl can be seen; inside it was a R10 note with rice and cinnamon, which shocked @maseko0872 so much that he began asking what that was. While taking to his TikTok caption, the gent urged men to search their homes, saying:

"Gentlemen, let's normalise searching our houses; women are hiding a lot."

Take a look at the video below:

People react to the video

The man's wife's antics amused many people, and they flooded the comments section with laughter while some expressed their thoughts.

Gugu cracked a joke, saying:

"It's a money attraction, sir. We all do it."

Ndondonkosi added:

"To attract money in the house, It's cinnamon and rice."

Senakangwedi wrote:

"Ke money money come to me."

Thingo shared:

"That lady loves you!! She is attracting money not for herself but for everyone in the house."

Meriam expressed:

"Your woman wants money to attract your house. That is a good woman who wants you guys to progress financially, wife, her."

Woman finds mom's hidden money stash in video, stunning South Africa

Briefly, News previously reported that one mom in Mzansi thought she was hiding her money well from her child, but little did she know that she knew the hiding place, and she took it to the internet to show it off.

The young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @mivumemani gave her viewers a glimpse of where her mommy dearest keeps her cash. In the footage, @mivumemani can be seen opening the kitchen cupboards.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News