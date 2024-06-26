A lady took to social media to showcase the money her mother was hiding away, and people were stunned

One mom in Mzansi thought she was hiding her money well from her child, but little did she know that she knew the hiding place, and she took to the internet to show it off.

A Mzansi lady showed off her mom's hiding place for money in a TikTok video. Image: @mivumemani

Source: TikTok

Woman finds mom's hidden money stash

The young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @mivumemani gave her viewers a glimpse of where her mommy dearest keeps her cash.

In the footage, @mivumemani can be seen opening the kitchen cupboards. She then showcases a purple Frozen lunch box; she opens it, and, low and behold, there is a stash of money hidden in there. Taking to her TikTok caption, the woman simply said:

"I collapsed for real."

Watch the video below:

Netizens express their thoughts

The video captured the attention of many, garnering over 99K views and thousands of likes and comments. Social media users reacted to the woman's revelation as they flooded the comments section, sharing their own mothers' hiding places while some cracked jokes.

Mbasentlengcaba said:

"Not me expecting snacks kanti imali."

Błaszcżykowskii shared:

"Mine hides it in my room."

Tay added:

"My mom has the same Tupperware set."

Tshepang Elizabeth expressed:

"She understood the concept of hiding something in plain sight."

User wrote:

"The mayor really came out the money."

Aliyah advised her, saying:

"Please don't steal a cent."

To which the lady responded by adding:

"I can’t steal in general."

Kind toddler gives beggar money from mom’s purse in a TikTok Video

Briefly News previously reported that a girl has been praised on TikTok because of the kindness she displayed in a viral video.

She was sitting in the back of the car when the beggar approached, and she promptly responded positively. Just like an adult, the kid opened the purse, removed some money, and handed it to the beggar.

