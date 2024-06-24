A lady shared a clip of a leopard hunting outside of her window, which stunned online users

The footage captured the attention of netizens, generating many views along with thousands of likes and comments

The online community was perplexed by the wild animal as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A lady who works at the Sabi Sands Nature Reserve in South Africa shared a video on her TikTok page showing a leopard hunting right outside her window.

A leopard was spotted hunting outside a lady's window in a TikTok video. Image: Joe McDonald/ Getty Images @esther.boshoff/ TikTok

Source: UGC

Woman sees a leopard hunting outside her window

TikTok user @esther.boshoff gave her viewers a glimpse of an unusual scene right outside her window. The young lady spotted a leopard hunting a springbok, which shocked the woman.

In the footage, the leopard can be seen approaching the springbok, opposite the big cat but on the far end of the lodge. The springbok was eating grass while the leopard continued to step closer to the animal.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The video astonished many online users and went on to become a hit on TikTok. The clip caused a huge debate among netizens, who pointed out the danger of wild animals having access to where humans are based.

Watch the video below:

People react to woman's clip

The video captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments. Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

User said:

"So what if someone walks outside."

k expressed:

"I would’ve screamed RUN."

Kelo M cracked a joke, saying:

"I would’ve screamed just to add drama to the leopards life."

Pommiewranga replied:

"That’s different! That’s unusual!"

EasterBunny3000 was impressed:

"Wooow, how cool is that."

Woman's terrifying run-in with cheetah goes viral on TikTok, Mzansi is astonished

Briefly News previously reported that a video of a woman stumbling across a cheetah while jogging went viral on social media, and the stunner detailed her experience.

One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @kones567 shared a horrifying encounter she had while jogging. The woman thanked God for saving her life after she received a lift on the road. The stunner said she spotted a cheetah.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News