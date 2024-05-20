One lady spotted a cheetah while jogging, which left her distressed, and the clip went viral online

The TikTok video gained massive attraction, gathering many views, likes, and comments

Netizens reacted to the footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

A video of a woman stumbling across a cheetah while jogging went viral on social media, and the stunner detailed her experience.

A lady got candid about her terrifying run-in with a cheetah in a TikTok video. Image: @kones567 and WL Davies

Woman jogging spots a cheetah and thanks God for getting a lift

One young lady who goes by the TikTok handle @kones567 shared a horrifying encounter she had while jogging. The woman thanked God for saving her life after she received a lift on the road. The stunner said she spotted a cheetah while jogging, which distressed her.

@kones567 captioned her TikTok video saying:

"Powe full women, no weapon formed against me shall prosper."

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to woman's clip

The video captured the attention of many people online, gathering many views along with thousands of likes and comments. Many took to the comments section to express their thoughts.

Mapule Keetso said:

"Bathong kore motho survived what could have been worse mara lona le worried ka leopard vs cheetah. Anyways, I'm glad that Lion didn't attack you he mma wena."

Asa added:

"God Abba Father, you remain faithful."

Majestic Queen expressed:

"She's still traumatised by shame. I'm glad you're fine, dear."

Chabi Mulaudzi poked fun at the woman, saying:

"My sister, please punctuate. I had to read it 19 times before understanding."

Sike Squad wrote:

"It's even modelling on the road. Glad you safe."

Tay expressed:

"But it’s so beautiful, I would’ve probably taken it home (if I had a mansion)."

