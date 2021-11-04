A local beauty is trying to boost the confidence levels of others by asking them to share selfies with short hair

Sthembi started a trend on Twitter by sharing a few snaps of herself and asking other short-haired queens to follow suit

The post is packed with Saffa stunners showing off their different hairstyles, makeup looks and bare faces

A group of South African women living their best lives with short hair have taken the Twittersphere by storm. @SthembiD (Sthembi) started a thread of stunning women who don't need a head of locks to define their beauty.

Sthembi's post went low-key viral as short-haired queens dominated her replies section with their natural looks. The unique hairstyles, colours and makeup that went with it show that South Africa is packed with remarkable beauty.

Women are building their confidence with short hair through a recent trend online. Image: @Asie_07, @SthembiD and @YOURTHICKkCHE

Source: Twitter

Take a look at the viral post that started the trend below:

Below are some of the stunning local short-haired queens and a few responses to their posts:

@mabena79 wrote in response to the above:

"Damn you Asi... you too damn gorgeous."

@Moganetti_M3 shared this cheesy pickup line:

"Some call me single, others by my name but you baby girl can call me anytime..."

@VelalN wrote the following to shoot his shot:

"Can I sue Spotify on your behalf for not putting you on the hot singles list?"

@soonerchum98 simply wrote:

"So beautiful."

