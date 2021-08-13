Beautiful Women in Their 40s Show Off Their Looks, SA Impressed: #Flirty40s

The beautiful 40+ ladies of SA are turning out on social media

The #Flirty40-year-olds look radiant as ever in the pictures they shared online

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite snaps which you'll definitely want to take a closer look at

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Mzanzi's ladies are serving some serious heat on the timeline but it's a members-only thread as the gorgeous 40+ group dominated. The diverse beauties were looking youthful as ever and certainly proved all women are like fine wine, only getting better with age.

Mzansi's beautiful 40+ ladies are killing it on the timeline. Images: @TumiLwate/Twitter, @blaq23haz/Twitter, @kgomotso234/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @JanVanPotgieter began the trending Twitter thread.

"Ladies in their 40's thread. Let's go," he captioned the call to action.

The hot mamacitas of South Africa were more than happy to oblige and quickly took to sharing some seriously killer snaps.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Check out some of the beautiful pictures below:

@Oletta15148998 said:

"2 months to go and I am officially 47 yrs old... eyeing that big 50 number like a hawk (God willing)."

@Luengx said:

"Sikhona bo."

@blaq23haz said:

"Very 40 plus haha."

@TumiLwate said:

"Not bad like they said hey."

@kgomotso234 said:

"Akerrr."

Beautiful SA ladies show off their dreadlocks: #LadiesWithLocks

In similar news, Briefly News previously reported that South Africa's natural queens are serving some serious heat on the timeline with many ladies taking to share snaps of their dreadlocks. The fabulous women encouraged others to do the same and Briefly News compiled some of our favourite pictures.

Heading online, @ole_ke_botoro started the Twitter thread.

"Ladies with Locks THREAD please," she captioned the post along with a blushing emoji.

She went on to share a few snaps of her mid-length ombre dreadlocks. Ole wears her hair down and her pink makeup definitely compliments the look.

@RoyaltiOnWheels is also serving an ombre look, which compliments her yellow shirt so perfectly.

@Buhle99411098 was serving a fiery hot red look.

@BrightnessMT looks ever so sweet with her curly locks.

Source: Briefly.co.za