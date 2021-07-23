Beautiful SA Ladies Showoff Their Dreadlocks: #LadiesWithLocks

South African ladies headed to the timeline to share a few stunning snaps of their dreadlocks

The natural queens went viral on the timeline

Briefly News compiled some of our favourite snaps from the fun Twitter thread

South Africa's natural queens are serving some serious heat on the timeline with many ladies taking to share snaps of their dreadlocks. The fabulous women encouraged others to do the same and Briefly News compiled some of our favourite pictures.

Beautiful SA Ladies are showing off their dreadlocks. Images: @ole_ke_botoro/Twitter, @RoyaltiOnWheels/Twitter, @madi_nomusa/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @ole_ke_botoro started the Twitter trend.

"Ladies with Locks THREAD please," she captioned the post along with a blushing emoji.

She went on to share a few snaps of her mid-lenght ombre dreadlocks.Ole wears her hair down and her pink makeup definitely compliments the look.

@RoyaltiOnWheels is also serving an ombre look which compliments her yellow shirt so perfectly.

@Buhle99411098 was serving a firey hot red look:

@BrightnessMT looks ever so sweet with her curly locks:

@madi_nomusa has a smile and long dreads which were absolutely infatuating:

