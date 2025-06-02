Marvel Shibambu, named one of Briefly News' 2025 Young Money Makers, is a self-taught coder who co-created the NOVAR app

In just five months, NOVAR has already reached over 50,000 learners in South Africa and even works offline to beat loadshedding and bad internet

In an interview with Briefly News, he shared how he and co-creator Malunghelo Mathonsi developed the groundbreaking interactive e-learning platform

Marvel Shibambu and Malungelo Mathonsi created the NOVAR app. Image: Shibambu Marvels/Facebook and Supplied

Source: UGC

Marvel Shibambu and his childhood friend, Malunghelo Mathonsi, from a rural village, Gumbani in Limpopo, decided to make a difference in the education sector. With just R700, they bought a second-hand PC and taught themselves how to code using YouTube tutorials.

Free education app gains viral attention

They built NOVAR, an online learning app designed to give every learner access to quality education, no matter their background.

The app offers free educational resources to users throughout South Africa. Features include live online classes, pre-recorded content, group discussions, bursary listings, and more.

The inspiring story caught the attention of Cool Story Bru, a well-known content creator who shared their story on social media. The exposure led to a GoFundMe campaign that raised R160,000 in less than a week in April. This momentum opened doors, and soon, even corporate giants took notice.

Passion meets purpose and technology

Marvel told Briefly News that his path into software development started with a sense of urgency to fix a broken system. He said he was inspired to pursue this career path because:

“We recognised that the educational crisis demanded urgent and innovative solutions. Driven by purpose, we set out to create a transformative platform with limited resources leveraging basic equipment and our technical ingenuity to begin programming.”

He also credited social media for helping them connect with their target audience and creating awareness.

“To amplify our mission, we strategically utilised platforms like TikTok to build awareness and connect with learners across the country. What started as a bold idea quickly evolved into a movement, fueled by passion, creativity, and a relentless commitment to reimagining education.”

But building an app in South Africa comes with its challenges. Marvel highlighted the importance of offline capabilities in the app to ensure that students in areas with weak internet could still benefit.

“One of the most critical challenges facing online education in South Africa is the dual burden of unreliable internet connectivity and frequent power outages due to loadshedding.

"We engineered NOVAR with an intelligent offline mode enabling learners to download video content in advance and access it anytime, regardless of internet disruptions or power failures.”

Co-founders of the NOVAR app, Marvel Shibambu and Malunghelo Mathonsi. Image: Supplied

Source: Original

App success that speaks for itself

It's one thing to build a product, but another to see it work and reach the people who truly need it. Marvel said their proudest moment came when they were able to make NOVAR completely free. Success for the cofounders is not about profits or fame, it’s about reach and impact. Marvel explained:

“At NOVAR, our current focus is on rapid growth and maximising accessibility. For us, success isn’t measured solely by revenue, it’s measured by the number of learners we’re able to impact over time.

"From January to May alone, we’ve reached over 50,000 learners across the country. Each new learner represents a step closer to our mission: making high-quality education available to every student, no matter where they are.”

Marvel discussed the difficulties he and Malunghelo encounter in balancing personal lives with the demands of growing a tech company.

“This is something we are honestly still trying to figure out. As NOVAR is in its early days, there’s just too much that needs to be done.”

Big backing fuels an even bigger mission

What started as a story shared by a content creator has now become a full-blown movement. After seeing the viral success of Marvel and Malunghelo’s work, Liberty pledged R1 million to help further develop NOVAR and expand its reach.

Liberty’s Chief Marketing Officer, Sydney Mbhele, said the company wanted to go beyond likes and views and take meaningful action.

"Their story deeply moved us. At Liberty, we believe in enabling possibilities. We could not stand by after seeing their courage, innovation, and potential. The pledge is our way of saying, keep going, we see you, and we believe in what you are building."

The funding will be used to improve the app’s infrastructure, onboard more educators, and improve features that make learning easier and more enjoyable for users in disadvantaged areas.

A message for the youth of South Africa

Marvel’s journey is proof that where you come from does not define how far you can go. He ended the interview with a message for young South Africans chasing their dreams:

“Do not let the burdens of this world extinguish the light of the child within you. Guard it fiercely, for in that child lives your wonder, your courage, and the dream that first whispered your purpose. The path will not always be kind, and the noise of doubt will grow loud but remember, even the stars are born in darkness. No matter what you face, keep the dream alive. For those who protect their inner flame will one day light the way for others.”

