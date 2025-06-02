One of South Africa’s biggest influencers, Pamela Mtanga, shared her adventurous journey to success with Briefly News as part of this year's Young Money Makers: Career Pioneers initiative

The media mogul's path from humble beginnings to being booked and busy is filled with numerous highs, but she was also vulnerable enough to detail how she persevered through the debilitating lows

Mtanga has become a beacon of hope for many young dreamers who watched her land TV gigs and collaborate with global brands like Adidas

The content creation industry has become exciting for many young people who express their creativity through brand collaboration.

One person who has impressed Mzansi with her undeniable talent has managed to inspire a generation of young people.

Pamela Mtanga shares her journey to success

As a youngster who grew up in the Eastern Cape, Pamela Mtanga was fascinated by science and the medical field. Her dreams changed when she came out of her shell and took over the campus radio at Nelson Mandela University.

Today she's a multimedia personality, entrepreneur, and philanthropist originally. Gqeberha is where her life started to change and eventually pursued her passion in Johannesburg.

"I started my journey at Nelson Mandela University and eventually found my voice in media through campus radio and hosting events.”

After stumbling upon electrical engineering, Mtanga found a career in media that encouraged her to explore more than she knew about herself. It was through hosting shows and being part of student media where she truly found her passion for connecting with audiences.

Mtanga’s family was uncertain about her new life choices, but as time went by, they realised just how driven she was in her purpose:

“At first, there was uncertainty. Like many black families, mine hoped I'd pursue something more ‘secure’. Their support grew with every milestone I achieved.”

Battling challenges and overcoming them

With every success story, there are inevitable challenges, but Mtanga took them on like a pro. Being the new girl helped her learn a lot about herself and the industry.

The youngster was underestimated, and found it challenging navigating an industry with few clear paths. She had to and constantly prove herself, and finally overcame the hurdles of being the rookie by staying grounded, building a strong work ethic, and surrounding herself with a team that believed in her and one that pushed for excellence.

With 10 years of experience, Mtanga reflected on her great accomplishments and the importance of authenticity:

“I've done three TV shows and a host of events, from the president to the biggest stars in South Africa, but I'm more proud of still being able to do what I love. This is my 10th year in this space, and I have never had to step out of who I am for relevance or to trend; it's always been about my work ethic and consistently allowing myself to go back to the drawing board.”

Mtanga also highlighted that the most important part of her journey is the people she met along the way. These people invested their time and resources into dreaming with her and helped her vision come to life.

Tips for aspiring content creators in SA

As one of the biggest content creators in the country, Mtanga opened up about how she stays motivated. She studies global media trends, stays connected to her audience and pushes herself creatively. Whether she's on set, behind a mic or working on strategy, Mtanga is always asking herself the same question:

"How can I evolve?"

With hundreds of other people doing the same job as her in the industry, Mtanga found an effortless way to set herself and her work apart:

“I bring intentionality. Whether it's a red carpet, a YouTube video, or a brand collaboration, I approach it with clarity, creativity, and authenticity. I'm not just chasing trends, I'm building moments that resonate. Start where you are. Master your craft. Be consistent. Don't wait for permission, the industry rewards those who show up prepared, and build a network that matches your ambition.”

The young creative is currently focused on building media properties so that she can own and control her narrative. She wants to be known not just as a personality, but as a media powerhouse.

“I've got a big announcement around this coming up in the next month or so. It’s about impact, growth, and legacy. I look at audience engagement, brand alignment, and personal fulfilment. If my work moves people, opens doors, and pushes the culture forward - that's success.”

