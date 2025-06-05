A woman opened up about her love life and shared with her viewers that she ended her marriage after one month

She expressed how she felt after the divorce, and the TikTok video gained massive traction

Social media users reacted as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts and more

One young woman shocked the online community after she shared that she had filed for divorce just one month after tying the knot, raising eyebrows and sparking conversations across social media.

A 23-year-old shared that she got divorced after one month of marriage: Image: @adoration_zenzi

Source: TikTok

Woman gets divorced after one month of marriage

The brief union, which began with a wedding celebration attended by close friends and family, came to an abrupt end, leaving many questioning what went wrong so soon.

She expressed under her TikTok account handle @adoration_zenzi that her marriage only lasted a month, and now she is divorced at 23. Taking to her caption, the young lady simply said the following:

"God knows why it happened the way, and it was for the best."

The woman's video went viral on social media, gathering loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments within a day of its publication.

Although @adoration_zenzi did not go into detail about why her marriage ended, many showed support in the comments, while others speculated that pressure to portray a ‘perfect relationship’ online may have contributed to the strain.

Social media users have been quick to weigh in, with some expressing support and others questioning the haste of the marriage.

Though the public may never know the full story behind the split, the clip has opened up broader conversations about love, expectations, and the pressures of modern relationships.

Watch the video below:

SA rallies around the young woman

The online community was touched by her story, and many could relate as they flooded the comments section with heartwarming messages while sharing their own experiences.

Karabo M shared:

"Sweetie, I got engaged last year in December. Last month, I saw my fiancé with another woman on TikTok."

Tdkhmrasmeni expressed:

"I'm proud of you, don't let it affect your happiness... your big sis loves you."

Mama Asante added:

"Mine lasted three months, and it’s okay shame."

Nornkahh94 replied:

"I got engaged last year, in April and December. He cheated with this lady who was posting him on TikTok before we even broke up. She is my in-laws' favourite worst kind of pain."

Star stated:

"Wena uyimina mine lasted for 2 months. I'm 26, divorced with a baby that I'm taking care of by my self. ndizijaja everyday why did I fall for that."

Neyo simply said:

"Proud of this new generation of women who leave early!!! It never gets better."

Miedzini commented:

"Girl, waaaay better than after 20 years. A win is a win. I hope you're getting better, though."

A 23-year-old opened up about her divorce after one month of marriage. Image: @adoration_zenzi

Source: TikTok

