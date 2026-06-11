The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon has been officially elevated to the Abbott World Marathon Majors series

The race now joins the world’s most prestigious marathon circuit and is set to be formally included from its 2027 edition

The milestone has been widely celebrated by organisers, sponsors and city leadership, who say it reflects years of growth, collaboration and global recognition for Cape Town

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One of South Africa’s most iconic marathon races has made history as the first from Africa to become an Abbott World Marathon Major.

The Sanlam Cape Town Marathon was confirmed on Wednesday, 10 June 2026, after a successful hosting of this year’s edition on 24 May, having passed the second and final stage of its Abbott World Marathon Majors (AbbottWMM) assessment. This milestone makes it the eighth member of the most prestigious series in global marathon running.

The race, which this year featured Kenyan legend Eliud Kipchoge, now joins seven other globally celebrated marathons, including Tokyo, Boston, London, Sydney, Berlin, Chicago and New York. It will officially enter the series at its next edition on 23 May 2027. The historic significance lies in being the first marathon from Africa to achieve this status.

Abbott World Marathon expresses excitement

Abbott World Marathon Majors CEO Dawna Stone expressed excitement about Cape Town joining the elite series, saying the event’s growth during its candidacy reflected strong leadership under Clark Gardner. She added that Africa’s first Major brings a new cultural dimension to the series, with Cape Town’s setting and hospitality expected to offer a world-class experience for runners from across the globe.

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon CEO and race director Clark Gardner said the achievement reflects a collective effort from everyone involved in the event’s journey.

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He credited runners for delivering the required participation numbers and acknowledged the support of sponsors and partners who remained committed even after the 2025 race was cancelled. He also praised communities, club leaders, residents and service providers, saying the milestone shows what can be achieved when Africa unites behind a shared goal.

Cape Town Mayor and sponsors speak on the historic moment

Title sponsor Sanlam Group CEO Paul Hanratty described the moment as a shared victory, highlighting the company’s 13-year partnership in developing the race into a world-class event. He said the achievement reflects long-term commitment and should inspire people across Africa to aim higher, pursue bigger goals and live with confidence.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said the city’s inclusion in the Abbott World Marathon Majors marks a major milestone and a proud moment for Cape Town. He added that it is expected to strengthen the local economy, inspire future athletes, and leave a lasting legacy for the sport across Africa.

Marathon under scrutiny after elite pack breach claims

Briefly News previously reported that the Cape Town Marathon has been shrouded in controversy after reports emerged of a runner who allegedly joined the elite pack illegally.

Allegations have resurfaced that a runner joined the elite men’s race from outside the designated starting area, raising further concerns about organisation and safety.

Source: Briefly News