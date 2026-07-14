Rassie Erasmus has reacted to World Rugby's latest Test match communication protocol changes

The Springbok coach has explained why one aspect of the new process has caught his attention

His latest comments have fuelled fresh debate across the international rugby landscape

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Rassie Erasmus has questioned World Rugby's new referee communication protocols after changes were introduced for the 2026 Nations Championship. Image: Adrian Dennis

Source: Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has questioned World Rugby's new referee communication protocols after changes were introduced ahead of the 2026 Nations Championship.

The new measures affect how head coaches communicate with match officials before and after Test matches. Erasmus shared his views during a Springbok media briefing on Monday, 13 July.

SA Rugby magazine reports that coaches can now only meet referees before a Test if both head coaches agree to the meeting and attend together. After matches, coaches are limited to submitting 6 video clips for clarification.

Each submission will be visible to all international coaches and match officials.

Rassie explains why the new process raises questions

Erasmus said the revised process had changed communication with officials.

"You can't communicate to the match officials directly anymore. You can't always have a meeting with them before the game."

He added:

"We haven't had a meeting with the referee because one of the coaches hasn't said yes.

"I don't 100% understand the logic behind it, although I am not criticising them because they have communicated it to us."

Rassie Erasmus reacts to World Rugby’s referee protocol changes. Image: Ian Cook - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Springbok coach points to post-match feedback changes

Erasmus also referred to the 2021 British & Irish Lions series, during which he submitted an extensive video review of refereeing decisions.

"Now, if you have a query, you can only load up six comments onto the system, but everyone can see it."

He added that the new process makes it "almost impossible to criticise a referee" when coaches have multiple concerns to raise.

Erasmus also suggested the protocol changes may have contributed to Italy coach Gonzalo Quesada's public criticism of match officials after his side's defeat to New Zealand in Wellington.

While stressing that he was not criticising referees, the Springboks coach questioned whether the revised protocols would improve communication between coaches and match officials as the 2026 Nations Championship continues.

Nick Mallett urges patience with Aphelele Fassi after injury return

Briefly News also reported that former Springboks coach Nick Mallett has urged South African rugby fans to be patient with Aphelele Fassi.

Mallett believes Fassi has already addressed several weaknesses in his game and says more Test rugby will help him regain his confidence.

Source: Briefly News