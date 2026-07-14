Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka, born in the DRC and raised in South Africa, spoke openly about carrying both nationalities with pride

Tshituka's return to the green and gold was cut short after just seven minutes against Scotland due to a concussion

The Lions and Sharks forward credited an early conversation with a youth coach for steering him away from academics and toward professional rugby

Springbok flanker Vincent Tshituka has opened up about his dual identity, saying there is no shame in being foreign and that where a person comes from does not define who they are or what they can achieve.

Springboks star Vincent Tshituka opened up about his dual identity. Image: Steve Haag

Source: Getty Images

Tshituka was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo and moved to South Africa at the age of four. Speaking ahead of his second Springbok cap against Scotland, the forward said he holds both identities with equal pride.

"I'm Congolese, and I'm proud that I'm Congolese, but I'm South African just as much as I am Congolese," he said.

"It's never a shame that you are foreign. You should be able to embrace it."

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The flanker, who was naturalised in 2025, also made an honest admission about how the anti-immigration protests in South Africa had left him feeling.

Siya Kolisi as proof of what's possible

Tshituka pointed to Springbok captain Siya Kolisi as an example of how a player's background places no ceiling on his potential.

"If someone went back 20 years and looked at Siya Kolisi, they would have written him off," he said.

"Your background does not dictate your intentions, does not dictate your drive, does not dictate who you are as a person. It just dictates where you come from."

His second cap ended abruptly, however. Tshituka left the field after just seven minutes on Saturday night following a concussion, cutting short what had been an anticipated return to international rugby.

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From soccer dreams to Springbok

Tshituka's route into professional rugby was anything but straightforward. A self-described soccer fan who had ambitions of becoming a goalkeeper, he only took up rugby because Northcliff High School did not offer football as a sport.

At a crossroads between pursuing academics and committing to sport, then Lions age-group coach Joey Mongalo delivered a message that changed the course of his life.

"Rugby has the opportunity to change your life and your family's life if you sell out for it, if you buy into it," Mongalo told him.

Tshituka said that conversation with Mongalo changed the direction of his career and gave him the belief to pursue rugby professionally.

Rassie Erasmus provides update on Siya Kolisi

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus has given a fresh update and moved to ease concerns over captain Siya Kolisi's fitness, confirming that he will sit out this Saturday's Test against Wales in Durban while assuring supporters that he will be ready for action in August.

Source: Briefly News