A Nigerian woman posted a humorous video on X on 5 August, calling out South Africans who complain about President Ramaphosa

She suggested a three-month presidential swap between Ramaphosa and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu so South Africans could see the difference

South Africans fired back online with jokes, defending Ramaphosa and warning that Tinubu would not survive the country's politics

A Nigerian woman cheekily asked South Africans to swap presidents. Image: @yabaleftonline / @clintonstaytril

Source: Twitter

A Nigerian woman stirred up laughter and debate online after recording a video aimed at South Africans who complain about President Cyril Ramaphosa. The clip, shared by X user @Sello_Libram on 5 August 2026, shows the woman cracking up as she makes her case. Her argument was simple: South Africans do not know how good they have it.

SA fires back at the swap proposal

She proposed a temporary presidential exchange, swapping Ramaphosa for Nigerian President Bola Tinubu for just three months, so South Africans could experience what it feels like to have a leader who rarely addresses the public or appears to take visible action.

Her comedic delivery landed well across both sides of the debate, with many finding the comparison both funny and surprisingly pointed. South Africans were not short of opinions. While many appreciated the humour, they were quick to make clear that Tinubu would be in for a rude awakening on South African soil.

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Watch the X video that got everyone talking below:

Mzansi has no intentions to trade Cupcake

The responses suggest that while South Africans are never short of criticism for their own government, the idea of trading Ramaphosa away, even temporarily, did not sit well with many.

User @MoiponeLekgoth2 asked:

"Why is Tinubu still the president to start with?"

User @n_leenda said:

"We don't have to exchange presidents; they must vote correctly."

User @Skinnybo3 warned:

"Your president wouldn't survive in SA. His government would've been toppled long ago."

User @AppollisPe69411 joked:

"Tinubu will not survive South Africans; he will voluntarily resign with immediate effect. Ramaphosa looks young because we keep him on his toes 😂."

User @Thormi stood firm:

"No, you keep your land and Tinubu; we're keeping our Cupcake."

User @Chrischando said:

"Nice try."

3 Briefly News articles about Cyril Ramaphosa

A first-time voter has sparked a viral conversation online after bluntly telling President Cyril Ramaphosa that South Africans cannot secure employment without internal connections.

Mzansi viewers were left amused and charmed by a viral video showing a student casually greeting President Cyril Ramaphosa as "Cupcake" and giving him a hug, to which the president warmly responded.

A teenager casually greeted Cyril Ramaphosa and humorously said he was coming for the president position, amusing many social media users

Source: Briefly News