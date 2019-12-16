Are you a student who wishes to further their studies? If that is the case, the University of South Africa is one of the institutions that you could consider enrolling to. It offers a wide range of programmes. One of the most lucrative options that you could go for is the Health and Safety courses UNISA. Do you want to be enlightened about the courses and every other detail about them? If that is the case, you might want to stick around.

Health and safety courses UNISA. Photo: @UniversityOfSouthAfrica

Source: Facebook

Are you passionate about health matters and would like to bring a change to the South African industries by enforcing safety measures? It is important to note that there are different courses that you could pursue for you to be professionally qualified for the posts. How about having insight into the Health and Safety courses UNISA for you to evaluate which programme suits you best.

Health and Safety courses UNISA

These are the different options that you could consider choosing from if you are looking forward to studying any Health and Safety management course at UNISA:

Occupational Health and Safety Law I

This is a diploma programme that is offered at the University of South Africa. It creates a base for students to gain the basics, competence and the required research skills for Health and Safety law. The course also looks forward to equipping learners with the necessary legislation aspects of health and safety matters. Learners are also taught on matters pertaining to the eligibility of compensation for occupational diseases and injuries and the relevance of employment insurance.

The course prepares learners on how to effectively execute their roles as managers and supervisors in charge of safety, both in the scientific aspect and the professional basis. Professionally, the programme targets on grooming aspirant managers, supervisors, shop stewards, safety managers, occupational hygienists and training officials.

Occupational Health and Safety Law I registration requirements

For you to be admitted for this course, you are required to have attained the following requirement:

Own a National Senior Certificate. If you do not have the certificate, you are required to at least have attained the equivalent qualification.

Occupational Health and Safety Law I duration

The duration of this course is twelve months.

Occupational Health and Safety Law I examinations

For a student to be sure of attaining their certificate, they are required to go through formative assessment tests and assignments. The minimum qualification for a certificate is a score of not less than 50%.

This programme is offered at NFQ level 5. The official language that is used for teaching the programme is English.

Occupational Health and Safety Law IIA

Image: facebook.com, @UniversityofSouthAfrica

Source: UGC

This is the second level in the chain of occupational Health and Safety UNISA. It is offered at the diploma level under the sixth level of NQF. The purpose of the course is the same as that of Occupational Health and Safety Law I. The one thing that makes this level have an added advantage is that it is offered on distance learning option.

Occupational Health and Safety Law IIA curriculum

For a student to graduate with this course, it is required of them to ensure that they pass all the modules. The university, therefore, advises learners to pick the number of modules that they are sure that they will be able to handle. You could learn more about the programme by clicking here.

Occupational Health and Safety Law III

Image: facebook.com, @UniversityofSouthAfrica

Source: UGC

This is the third option in the list of UNISA short courses health and safety. Teaching is delivered in English. It is offered under the NQF level 6. To learn more about the modules offered at this level, you could do so by clicking here.

Safety management UNISA

This is a safety officer course at UNISA that is offered at the national diploma level. It is offered at NQF level 6. The purpose of the programme is to groom learners who will be able to run a safety management programmes in big enterprises.

If you wish to get more insight into the modules, how they are distributed and how the university calculates fees for the programme, you could so by clicking here.

Diploma in Safety Management

This UNISA Safety management course is offered at NQF level 6. The university has stipulated a set of requirements that learners should fulfil for them to be admitted into the programme. These requirements include:

A National Senior Certificate or any other equivalent higher certificate. A learner could also use their diploma endorsement if it meets the following demands: a score of not less than 40% in Mathematics, a score of not less than 50% in the language that was used during learning and not less than 60% in Mathematics literacy.

If a learner is going to rely on their National Senior Certificate, the certificate should meet the following requirements: a score of not less than 40% in Mathematics and a score of not less than 50% in the preferred language of teaching.

Learners could also rely on their level 4 National Senior Certificate. They are, however, required to meet the following requirements: be holders of a diploma endorsement, have a score of not less than 40% in Mathematics, not less than 60% in Mathematics literacy and not less than 60% in the preferred language of learning.

If a prospective student does not meet the requirements, they should consider enrolling for the higher certificate courses in the field.

If you wish to pursue a career in Health and Safety management, you could consider checking any of the courses above. For any clarification regarding the fees that are charged for the Health and Safety courses UNISA, you could consider reviewing the university's website or inquiring from the school through their contact details. It is important to note that the university prioritises applicants who have met the stipulated requirements. It is, therefore, wise to proceed with the application only if you have met all the prescribed requirements.

Source: Briefly News