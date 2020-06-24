Global site navigation

100 best universities in Africa that offer quality education
100 best universities in Africa that offer quality education

by Ruth Gitonga Jackline Wangare

Having an education is termed as vital for anyone looking to achieve success in their life. With so many universities, not all can be said to be offering quality and fulfilling education. This is why one should choose wisely to ensure their time and resources are well spent. It is wise to choose an institution from among the best universities in Africa.

Happy university students
The best universities in Africa are globally recognized for their academic reputation and research contributions.
Here is a comprehensive list of the best universities in Africa that offer quality education. Some of the factors taken into account when creating the list include academic competency, size of the universities, and resources, among others.

Top 100 best universities in Africa

The best university in Africa is not just one that provides a basic curriculum to scholars, but also a hub of excellence over the years. Today, you do not have to move to a different country to access quality education, as many colleges have been established across various countries to meet the needs of students. Below is a list of the top 100 universities in Africa.

NoUniversity nameCountry
1University of Cape TownSouth Africa
2 University of the WitwatersrandSouth Africa
3University of PretoriaSouth Africa
4Stellenbosch UniversitySouth Africa
5The American University in CairoEgypt
6University of KwaZulu-NatalSouth Africa
7University of NairobiKenya
8Cairo UniversityEgypt
9Rhodes UniversitySouth Africa
10University of GhanaGhana
11University of JohannesburgSouth Africa
12Future University in EgyptEgypt
13 University of the Western CapeSouth Africa
14 Mansoura UniversityEgypt
15 Ain Shams UniversityEgypt
16Makerere UniversityUganda
17 North-West UniversitySouth Africa
18Université Cadi AyyadMorocco
19Université de la ReunionFrance
20University of Port HarcourtNigeria
21Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and TechnologyGhana
22Addis Ababa UniversityEthiopia
23University of the Free StateSouth Africa
24University of IbadanNigeria
25Université Cheikh Anta DiopSenegal
26Nelson Mandela UniversitySouth Africa
27Cape Peninsula University of TechnologySouth Africa
28Kenyatta UniversityKenya
29University of NamibiaNamibia

These universities prioritize academic excellence by employing highly qualified faculty members, offering rigorous academic programs, and maintaining high standards of teaching and research. If you are looking for the best institutions, here are more options to consider.

No University nameCountry
30Obafemi Awolowo UniversityNigeria
31Tanta UniversityEgypt
31Universidade Eduardo MondlaneMozambique
33Covenant UniversityNigeria
34Mount Kenya UniversityKenya
35University of NigeriaNigeria
36University of TripoliLibya
37Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and TechnologyKenya
38Université Hassan II de CasablancaMorocco
39Mohammed V UniversityMorocco
40Strathmore UniversityKenya
41Helwan UniversityEgypt
42Alexandria UniversityEgypt
43University of IlorinNigeria
44University of LagosNigeria
45Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime TransportEgypt
46University of Dar es SalaamTanzania
47Durban University of TechnologySouth Africa
48Al-Azhar UniversityEgypt
49Mashreq UniversitySudan
50Tshwane University of TechnologySouth Africa
51Assiut UniversityEgypt
52Université Al AkhawaynMorocco
53Namibia University of Science and TechnologyNamibia
54The German University in CairoEgypt
55Université Mohamed Boudiaf de M'silaAlgeria
56University of Cape CoastGhana
57University of ZimbabweZimbabwe
58University of BotswanaBotswana

Most universities in Africa contribute significantly to research and innovation in various fields, publishing groundbreaking research papers and patents. They often have well-equipped laboratories, research centers, and partnerships with international institutions for collaborative research projects.

NoUniversity nameCountry
59Université Frères Mentouri Constantine 1Algeria
60Université Abou Bekr Belkaid de TlemcenAlgeria
61University of ZambiaZambia
62University of RwandaRwanda
63University of MauritiusMauritius
64University of KhartoumKhartoum
65Ahmadu Bello UniversityNigeria
66United States International University AfricaKenya
67Olabisi Onabanjo UniversityNigeria
68University of Fort HareSouth Africa
69Université Ferhat Abbas Sétif 1Algeria
70Université Mohammed PremierMorocco
71Egerton UniversityKenya
72Modern Sciences and Arts UniversityEgypt
73Université Sidi Mohamed Ben AbdellahMorocco
74University of LimpopoSouth Africa
75Benha UniversityEgypt
76Université Ibn ZohrMorocco
77Université Abderrahmane Mira de BéjaïaAlgeria
78 Université Abdelhamid Ibn Badis de MostaganemAlgeria
79Sokoine University of AgricultureTanzania
80Zagazig UniversityEgypt
81KCA UniversityKenya
82 Kampala International UniversityUganda
83Sudan University of Science and TechnologySudan
84Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, Campus de TunisTunisia
85Université Ibn TofailMorocco
86Université Mohammed VI PolytechniqueMorocco
87Université des Sciences et de la Technologie Houari BoumedièneAlgeria

Top universities in Africa often collaborate with renowned international universities and research institutions. These collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, faculty/student exchanges, and access to funding opportunities.

NoUniversity nameCountry
88Université Mouloud Mammeri de Tizi-OuzouAlgeria
89 Muhimbili University of Health and Allied SciencesTanzania
90Université Benyoucef Benkhedda d'Alger 1Algeria
91 Adekunle Ajasin UniversityNigeria
92Moi UniversityKenya
93Federal University of Agriculture, AbeokutaNigeria
94Université Brahim Soltane Chaibout d'Alger 3Algeria
95 Université Hadj Lakhder de Batna 1Algeria
96Ashesi UniversityGhana
97University of MalawiMalawi
98Université de LoméBenin
99Misr University for Science and TechnologyEgypt
100Ladoke Akintola University of TechnologyNigeria

Top 10 best universities in Africa in 2024

The best universities in Africa combine academic excellence, research prowess, international collaboration and modern infrastructure. They offer quality education. Here are some of the top universities you can opt to go to.

1. University of Pretoria (South Africa)

  • Physical address: cnr Lynnwood Road and Roper Street, Hatfield, South Africa
  • Phone: 012 420 3111
  • Email: enquiries@online.up.ac.za/ssc@up.ac.za

Located in Pretoria, UP is a public institution leading in the South African university ranking. It was established in 1908 and is one of SA oldest university. The campus is known to offer quality education to scholars.

To date, the institution has a population of about 45,000 students pursuing doctorate, masters, and bachelor's degrees. Since its establishment, University of Pretoria has been geared by the ideologies of honesty, dignity, and excellence, making it a top choice for most students.

2. University of Nairobi (Kenya)

  • Physical address: University Way, Nairobi
  • Phone: (+254-20) 491 0000
  • Email: admissions@uonbi.ac.ke

The University of Nairobi is one of the best institutions of higher education in Kenya. It is located in the heart of Nairobi, Kenya. The institution of higher learning has several branches located across the countries in Kikuyu, Kisumu, Lower Kabete, Chiromo, and Parklands.

It was accredited in 1970 by the Commission of University Education in Kenya. The institution has an acceptance rate of 40 and 50 per cent and is home to about 60,000 students.

3. Cairo University (Egypt)

  • Physical address: 1 Gamaa Street, Giza, Egypt
  • Phone: 0235674835
  • Email: info@cu.edu.eg

The institution of higher learning was established in 1908 and is the best university in Egypt. Located in the heart of Cairo, the institution records an admission rate of between 90 and 100 per cent.

The Cairo University offers programs ranging from bachelor's degrees to doctorate degrees in different competitive fields of study. The institution is home to about 280,000 students and has a staff member of about 12,158 people.

4. University of Lagos (Nigeria)

  • Physical address: University Road Lagos Mainland Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria
  • Phone: +234 814 728 2316
  • Email: communicationunit@unilag.edu.ng

The institution was founded in 1962, and till today, it is the best institution of higher education in Nigeria. Located in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, it has a record of about 60,000 students, both undergraduate and postgraduate.

The University of Lagos is affiliated to AAU, ICAN, NUC, and ACU. It is also recognized as a leading research hub and education centre on the continent.

5. University of Ghana (Ghana)

  • Physical address: Legon Boundary, Accra, Ghana
  • Phone: +233 30 221 3850/+233-(0)302-213820
  • Email: pad@ug.edu.gh

The University of Ghana is rated as the best university in Ghana and offers various competitive courses to both local and international students. UG is home to about 50,000 students and is recognized by the National Accreditation Board, Ghana.

Courses offered to students include certificates, diplomas, undergraduate degrees, and postgraduate degrees. The institution is one of the highly sought-after institutions and has an acceptance rate of about 30 to 40 per cent.

6. Makerere University (Uganda)

  • Physical address: 7062 University Rd, Kampala, Uganda
  • Phone: +256 41 4542803
  • Email: pro@mak.ac.ug

The Makerere University was started in 1922 and is located in Kampala, Uganda. Makerere University is recognized as one of the leading universities in Africa and has a strong reputation for academic excellence, research, and innovation.

The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, agriculture, health sciences, business, and law.

a university student studying
Best universities in Africa offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs.
7. Universidade Agostinho Neto (UAN) (Angola)

  • Physical address: Camama,University city district,Talatona/Luanda-Angola
  • Phone: +244 924535230
  • Email: comunicacao@uan.ao

The Universidade Agostinho Neto is rated as the best university in Angola. It is located in the hub of Luanda city. It is accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Angola. The institution is open to international students and has an acceptance rate of about 30 to 40 per cent.

8. Addis Ababa University (Ethiopia)

  • Physical address: NBH1, 4killo King George VI St, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
  • Phone: +251 11 123 9706/+251 11 123 9705
  • Email: vpsci@aau.edu.et

The Addis Ababa University (AAU) is the largest and oldest university in Ethiopia. It was established in 1950 as the University College of Addis Ababa, and it later became a full-fledged university in 1962.

AAU is located in the capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, and it plays a significant role in higher education and research within the country and the region. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs across various fields of study.

9. University of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)

  • Physical address: 630 Churchill Ave, Harare, Zimbabwe
  • Phone: +263 24 2303211/+263242303240
  • Email: infor@admin.uz.ac.zw

The University of Zimbabwe, located in Harare, Zimbabwe, is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the country.

Established in 1955, it began as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, before evolving into the independent University of Zimbabwe in 1980, following Zimbabwe's independence from British colonial rule.

10. University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania)

  • Physical address: Ubongo, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
  • Phone: +255 22 241 0700
  • Email: vc@udsm.ac.tz

The University of Dar es Salaam is one of Tanzania's oldest and largest public universities, located in Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city and commercial hub. Established in 1970, it was formed through the merger of several institutions, including the University College Dar es Salaam, which had been operating since 1961.

What is number 1 university in Africa?

According to Times Higher Education, the University of Cape Town is rated as the best institution of higher learning in Africa. It is followed by the Stellenbosch University.

Which countries in Africa have the best universities?

There are several African countries have universities that are consistently ranked among the best on the continent. This includes countries like South Africa and Egypt.

Which is the biggest university in Africa?

Cairo University is one of the largest institutions of higher learning. It is home to about 280,000 students.

What is the best private university in Africa?

Some of the best private universities in Africa include the American University in Cairo, British University in Egypt, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and Future University.

Which is No 1 university in world?

According to research carried out, Harvard University leads the pack of the best universities in the world. One of the factors that has attributed to its high ranking is quality education offered to scholars.

The top universities in Africa consistently provide quality education with renowned faculty and diverse academic programs. These institutions deliver top-notch education across various fields.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the WCED online application. This is an online application is for Grade R, Grade 1, and Grade 8 students. Parents and guardians who wish to send children in these grades to schools in the Western Cape province must apply online.

Education gives children essential skills and knowledge to survive and thrive in today's highly competitive society. If you want to send your child to the Western Cape schools, learn about the WCED online application process.

