100 best universities in Africa that offer quality education
Having an education is termed as vital for anyone looking to achieve success in their life. With so many universities, not all can be said to be offering quality and fulfilling education. This is why one should choose wisely to ensure their time and resources are well spent. It is wise to choose an institution from among the best universities in Africa.
Here is a comprehensive list of the best universities in Africa that offer quality education. Some of the factors taken into account when creating the list include academic competency, size of the universities, and resources, among others.
Top 100 best universities in Africa
The best university in Africa is not just one that provides a basic curriculum to scholars, but also a hub of excellence over the years. Today, you do not have to move to a different country to access quality education, as many colleges have been established across various countries to meet the needs of students. Below is a list of the top 100 universities in Africa.
|No
|University name
|Country
|1
|University of Cape Town
|South Africa
|2
|University of the Witwatersrand
|South Africa
|3
|University of Pretoria
|South Africa
|4
|Stellenbosch University
|South Africa
|5
|The American University in Cairo
|Egypt
|6
|University of KwaZulu-Natal
|South Africa
|7
|University of Nairobi
|Kenya
|8
|Cairo University
|Egypt
|9
|Rhodes University
|South Africa
|10
|University of Ghana
|Ghana
|11
|University of Johannesburg
|South Africa
|12
|Future University in Egypt
|Egypt
|13
|University of the Western Cape
|South Africa
|14
|Mansoura University
|Egypt
|15
|Ain Shams University
|Egypt
|16
|Makerere University
|Uganda
|17
|North-West University
|South Africa
|18
|Université Cadi Ayyad
|Morocco
|19
|Université de la Reunion
|France
|20
|University of Port Harcourt
|Nigeria
|21
|Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology
|Ghana
|22
|Addis Ababa University
|Ethiopia
|23
|University of the Free State
|South Africa
|24
|University of Ibadan
|Nigeria
|25
|Université Cheikh Anta Diop
|Senegal
|26
|Nelson Mandela University
|South Africa
|27
|Cape Peninsula University of Technology
|South Africa
|28
|Kenyatta University
|Kenya
|29
|University of Namibia
|Namibia
These universities prioritize academic excellence by employing highly qualified faculty members, offering rigorous academic programs, and maintaining high standards of teaching and research. If you are looking for the best institutions, here are more options to consider.
|No
|University name
|Country
|30
|Obafemi Awolowo University
|Nigeria
|31
|Tanta University
|Egypt
|31
|Universidade Eduardo Mondlane
|Mozambique
|33
|Covenant University
|Nigeria
|34
|Mount Kenya University
|Kenya
|35
|University of Nigeria
|Nigeria
|36
|University of Tripoli
|Libya
|37
|Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology
|Kenya
|38
|Université Hassan II de Casablanca
|Morocco
|39
|Mohammed V University
|Morocco
|40
|Strathmore University
|Kenya
|41
|Helwan University
|Egypt
|42
|Alexandria University
|Egypt
|43
|University of Ilorin
|Nigeria
|44
|University of Lagos
|Nigeria
|45
|Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport
|Egypt
|46
|University of Dar es Salaam
|Tanzania
|47
|Durban University of Technology
|South Africa
|48
|Al-Azhar University
|Egypt
|49
|Mashreq University
|Sudan
|50
|Tshwane University of Technology
|South Africa
|51
|Assiut University
|Egypt
|52
|Université Al Akhawayn
|Morocco
|53
|Namibia University of Science and Technology
|Namibia
|54
|The German University in Cairo
|Egypt
|55
|Université Mohamed Boudiaf de M'sila
|Algeria
|56
|University of Cape Coast
|Ghana
|57
|University of Zimbabwe
|Zimbabwe
|58
|University of Botswana
|Botswana
Most universities in Africa contribute significantly to research and innovation in various fields, publishing groundbreaking research papers and patents. They often have well-equipped laboratories, research centers, and partnerships with international institutions for collaborative research projects.
|No
|University name
|Country
|59
|Université Frères Mentouri Constantine 1
|Algeria
|60
|Université Abou Bekr Belkaid de Tlemcen
|Algeria
|61
|University of Zambia
|Zambia
|62
|University of Rwanda
|Rwanda
|63
|University of Mauritius
|Mauritius
|64
|University of Khartoum
|Khartoum
|65
|Ahmadu Bello University
|Nigeria
|66
|United States International University Africa
|Kenya
|67
|Olabisi Onabanjo University
|Nigeria
|68
|University of Fort Hare
|South Africa
|69
|Université Ferhat Abbas Sétif 1
|Algeria
|70
|Université Mohammed Premier
|Morocco
|71
|Egerton University
|Kenya
|72
|Modern Sciences and Arts University
|Egypt
|73
|Université Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah
|Morocco
|74
|University of Limpopo
|South Africa
|75
|Benha University
|Egypt
|76
|Université Ibn Zohr
|Morocco
|77
|Université Abderrahmane Mira de Béjaïa
|Algeria
|78
|Université Abdelhamid Ibn Badis de Mostaganem
|Algeria
|79
|Sokoine University of Agriculture
|Tanzania
|80
|Zagazig University
|Egypt
|81
|KCA University
|Kenya
|82
|Kampala International University
|Uganda
|83
|Sudan University of Science and Technology
|Sudan
|84
|Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, Campus de Tunis
|Tunisia
|85
|Université Ibn Tofail
|Morocco
|86
|Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique
|Morocco
|87
|Université des Sciences et de la Technologie Houari Boumediène
|Algeria
Top universities in Africa often collaborate with renowned international universities and research institutions. These collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, faculty/student exchanges, and access to funding opportunities.
|No
|University name
|Country
|88
|Université Mouloud Mammeri de Tizi-Ouzou
|Algeria
|89
|Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences
|Tanzania
|90
|Université Benyoucef Benkhedda d'Alger 1
|Algeria
|91
|Adekunle Ajasin University
|Nigeria
|92
|Moi University
|Kenya
|93
|Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta
|Nigeria
|94
|Université Brahim Soltane Chaibout d'Alger 3
|Algeria
|95
|Université Hadj Lakhder de Batna 1
|Algeria
|96
|Ashesi University
|Ghana
|97
|University of Malawi
|Malawi
|98
|Université de Lomé
|Benin
|99
|Misr University for Science and Technology
|Egypt
|100
|Ladoke Akintola University of Technology
|Nigeria
Top 10 best universities in Africa in 2024
The best universities in Africa combine academic excellence, research prowess, international collaboration and modern infrastructure. They offer quality education. Here are some of the top universities you can opt to go to.
1. University of Pretoria (South Africa)
- Physical address: cnr Lynnwood Road and Roper Street, Hatfield, South Africa
- Phone: 012 420 3111
- Email: enquiries@online.up.ac.za/ssc@up.ac.za
Located in Pretoria, UP is a public institution leading in the South African university ranking. It was established in 1908 and is one of SA oldest university. The campus is known to offer quality education to scholars.
To date, the institution has a population of about 45,000 students pursuing doctorate, masters, and bachelor's degrees. Since its establishment, University of Pretoria has been geared by the ideologies of honesty, dignity, and excellence, making it a top choice for most students.
2. University of Nairobi (Kenya)
- Physical address: University Way, Nairobi
- Phone: (+254-20) 491 0000
- Email: admissions@uonbi.ac.ke
The University of Nairobi is one of the best institutions of higher education in Kenya. It is located in the heart of Nairobi, Kenya. The institution of higher learning has several branches located across the countries in Kikuyu, Kisumu, Lower Kabete, Chiromo, and Parklands.
It was accredited in 1970 by the Commission of University Education in Kenya. The institution has an acceptance rate of 40 and 50 per cent and is home to about 60,000 students.
3. Cairo University (Egypt)
- Physical address: 1 Gamaa Street, Giza, Egypt
- Phone: 0235674835
- Email: info@cu.edu.eg
The institution of higher learning was established in 1908 and is the best university in Egypt. Located in the heart of Cairo, the institution records an admission rate of between 90 and 100 per cent.
The Cairo University offers programs ranging from bachelor's degrees to doctorate degrees in different competitive fields of study. The institution is home to about 280,000 students and has a staff member of about 12,158 people.
4. University of Lagos (Nigeria)
- Physical address: University Road Lagos Mainland Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria
- Phone: +234 814 728 2316
- Email: communicationunit@unilag.edu.ng
The institution was founded in 1962, and till today, it is the best institution of higher education in Nigeria. Located in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, it has a record of about 60,000 students, both undergraduate and postgraduate.
The University of Lagos is affiliated to AAU, ICAN, NUC, and ACU. It is also recognized as a leading research hub and education centre on the continent.
5. University of Ghana (Ghana)
- Physical address: Legon Boundary, Accra, Ghana
- Phone: +233 30 221 3850/+233-(0)302-213820
- Email: pad@ug.edu.gh
The University of Ghana is rated as the best university in Ghana and offers various competitive courses to both local and international students. UG is home to about 50,000 students and is recognized by the National Accreditation Board, Ghana.
Courses offered to students include certificates, diplomas, undergraduate degrees, and postgraduate degrees. The institution is one of the highly sought-after institutions and has an acceptance rate of about 30 to 40 per cent.
6. Makerere University (Uganda)
- Physical address: 7062 University Rd, Kampala, Uganda
- Phone: +256 41 4542803
- Email: pro@mak.ac.ug
The Makerere University was started in 1922 and is located in Kampala, Uganda. Makerere University is recognized as one of the leading universities in Africa and has a strong reputation for academic excellence, research, and innovation.
The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, agriculture, health sciences, business, and law.
7. Universidade Agostinho Neto (UAN) (Angola)
- Physical address: Camama,University city district,Talatona/Luanda-Angola
- Phone: +244 924535230
- Email: comunicacao@uan.ao
The Universidade Agostinho Neto is rated as the best university in Angola. It is located in the hub of Luanda city. It is accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Angola. The institution is open to international students and has an acceptance rate of about 30 to 40 per cent.
8. Addis Ababa University (Ethiopia)
- Physical address: NBH1, 4killo King George VI St, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia
- Phone: +251 11 123 9706/+251 11 123 9705
- Email: vpsci@aau.edu.et
The Addis Ababa University (AAU) is the largest and oldest university in Ethiopia. It was established in 1950 as the University College of Addis Ababa, and it later became a full-fledged university in 1962.
AAU is located in the capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, and it plays a significant role in higher education and research within the country and the region. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs across various fields of study.
9. University of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)
- Physical address: 630 Churchill Ave, Harare, Zimbabwe
- Phone: +263 24 2303211/+263242303240
- Email: infor@admin.uz.ac.zw
The University of Zimbabwe, located in Harare, Zimbabwe, is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the country.
Established in 1955, it began as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, before evolving into the independent University of Zimbabwe in 1980, following Zimbabwe's independence from British colonial rule.
10. University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania)
- Physical address: Ubongo, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania
- Phone: +255 22 241 0700
- Email: vc@udsm.ac.tz
The University of Dar es Salaam is one of Tanzania's oldest and largest public universities, located in Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city and commercial hub. Established in 1970, it was formed through the merger of several institutions, including the University College Dar es Salaam, which had been operating since 1961.
What is number 1 university in Africa?
According to Times Higher Education, the University of Cape Town is rated as the best institution of higher learning in Africa. It is followed by the Stellenbosch University.
Which countries in Africa have the best universities?
There are several African countries have universities that are consistently ranked among the best on the continent. This includes countries like South Africa and Egypt.
Which is the biggest university in Africa?
Cairo University is one of the largest institutions of higher learning. It is home to about 280,000 students.
What is the best private university in Africa?
Some of the best private universities in Africa include the American University in Cairo, British University in Egypt, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and Future University.
Which is No 1 university in world?
According to research carried out, Harvard University leads the pack of the best universities in the world. One of the factors that has attributed to its high ranking is quality education offered to scholars.
The top universities in Africa consistently provide quality education with renowned faculty and diverse academic programs. These institutions deliver top-notch education across various fields.
