100 best universities in Africa that offer quality education

Having an education is termed as vital for anyone looking to achieve success in their life. With so many universities, not all can be said to be offering quality and fulfilling education. This is why one should choose wisely to ensure their time and resources are well spent. It is wise to choose an institution from among the best universities in Africa.

The best universities in Africa are globally recognized for their academic reputation and research contributions. Photo: pexels.com, @Joshua Mcknight, @Yan Krukau (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Here is a comprehensive list of the best universities in Africa that offer quality education. Some of the factors taken into account when creating the list include academic competency, size of the universities, and resources, among others.

Top 100 best universities in Africa

The best university in Africa is not just one that provides a basic curriculum to scholars, but also a hub of excellence over the years. Today, you do not have to move to a different country to access quality education, as many colleges have been established across various countries to meet the needs of students. Below is a list of the top 100 universities in Africa.

No University name Country 1 University of Cape Town South Africa 2 University of the Witwatersrand South Africa 3 University of Pretoria South Africa 4 Stellenbosch University South Africa 5 The American University in Cairo Egypt 6 University of KwaZulu-Natal South Africa 7 University of Nairobi Kenya 8 Cairo University Egypt 9 Rhodes University South Africa 10 University of Ghana Ghana 11 University of Johannesburg South Africa 12 Future University in Egypt Egypt 13 University of the Western Cape South Africa 14 Mansoura University Egypt 15 Ain Shams University Egypt 16 Makerere University Uganda 17 North-West University South Africa 18 Université Cadi Ayyad Morocco 19 Université de la Reunion France 20 University of Port Harcourt Nigeria 21 Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology Ghana 22 Addis Ababa University Ethiopia 23 University of the Free State South Africa 24 University of Ibadan Nigeria 25 Université Cheikh Anta Diop Senegal 26 Nelson Mandela University South Africa 27 Cape Peninsula University of Technology South Africa 28 Kenyatta University Kenya 29 University of Namibia Namibia

These universities prioritize academic excellence by employing highly qualified faculty members, offering rigorous academic programs, and maintaining high standards of teaching and research. If you are looking for the best institutions, here are more options to consider.

No University name Country 30 Obafemi Awolowo University Nigeria 31 Tanta University Egypt 31 Universidade Eduardo Mondlane Mozambique 33 Covenant University Nigeria 34 Mount Kenya University Kenya 35 University of Nigeria Nigeria 36 University of Tripoli Libya 37 Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology Kenya 38 Université Hassan II de Casablanca Morocco 39 Mohammed V University Morocco 40 Strathmore University Kenya 41 Helwan University Egypt 42 Alexandria University Egypt 43 University of Ilorin Nigeria 44 University of Lagos Nigeria 45 Arab Academy for Science, Technology and Maritime Transport Egypt 46 University of Dar es Salaam Tanzania 47 Durban University of Technology South Africa 48 Al-Azhar University Egypt 49 Mashreq University Sudan 50 Tshwane University of Technology South Africa 51 Assiut University Egypt 52 Université Al Akhawayn Morocco 53 Namibia University of Science and Technology Namibia 54 The German University in Cairo Egypt 55 Université Mohamed Boudiaf de M'sila Algeria 56 University of Cape Coast Ghana 57 University of Zimbabwe Zimbabwe 58 University of Botswana Botswana

Most universities in Africa contribute significantly to research and innovation in various fields, publishing groundbreaking research papers and patents. They often have well-equipped laboratories, research centers, and partnerships with international institutions for collaborative research projects.

No University name Country 59 Université Frères Mentouri Constantine 1 Algeria 60 Université Abou Bekr Belkaid de Tlemcen Algeria 61 University of Zambia Zambia 62 University of Rwanda Rwanda 63 University of Mauritius Mauritius 64 University of Khartoum Khartoum 65 Ahmadu Bello University Nigeria 66 United States International University Africa Kenya 67 Olabisi Onabanjo University Nigeria 68 University of Fort Hare South Africa 69 Université Ferhat Abbas Sétif 1 Algeria 70 Université Mohammed Premier Morocco 71 Egerton University Kenya 72 Modern Sciences and Arts University Egypt 73 Université Sidi Mohamed Ben Abdellah Morocco 74 University of Limpopo South Africa 75 Benha University Egypt 76 Université Ibn Zohr Morocco 77 Université Abderrahmane Mira de Béjaïa Algeria 78 Université Abdelhamid Ibn Badis de Mostaganem Algeria 79 Sokoine University of Agriculture Tanzania 80 Zagazig University Egypt 81 KCA University Kenya 82 Kampala International University Uganda 83 Sudan University of Science and Technology Sudan 84 Université Paris Dauphine-PSL, Campus de Tunis Tunisia 85 Université Ibn Tofail Morocco 86 Université Mohammed VI Polytechnique Morocco 87 Université des Sciences et de la Technologie Houari Boumediène Algeria

Top universities in Africa often collaborate with renowned international universities and research institutions. These collaborations facilitate knowledge exchange, joint research initiatives, faculty/student exchanges, and access to funding opportunities.

No University name Country 88 Université Mouloud Mammeri de Tizi-Ouzou Algeria 89 Muhimbili University of Health and Allied Sciences Tanzania 90 Université Benyoucef Benkhedda d'Alger 1 Algeria 91 Adekunle Ajasin University Nigeria 92 Moi University Kenya 93 Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta Nigeria 94 Université Brahim Soltane Chaibout d'Alger 3 Algeria 95 Université Hadj Lakhder de Batna 1 Algeria 96 Ashesi University Ghana 97 University of Malawi Malawi 98 Université de Lomé Benin 99 Misr University for Science and Technology Egypt 100 Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Nigeria

Top 10 best universities in Africa in 2024

The best universities in Africa combine academic excellence, research prowess, international collaboration and modern infrastructure. They offer quality education. Here are some of the top universities you can opt to go to.

1. University of Pretoria (South Africa)

Physical address: cnr Lynnwood Road and Roper Street, Hatfield, South Africa

cnr Lynnwood Road and Roper Street, Hatfield, South Africa Phone: 012 420 3111

012 420 3111 Email: enquiries@online.up.ac.za/ssc@up.ac.za

Located in Pretoria, UP is a public institution leading in the South African university ranking. It was established in 1908 and is one of SA oldest university. The campus is known to offer quality education to scholars.

To date, the institution has a population of about 45,000 students pursuing doctorate, masters, and bachelor's degrees. Since its establishment, University of Pretoria has been geared by the ideologies of honesty, dignity, and excellence, making it a top choice for most students.

2. University of Nairobi (Kenya)

Physical address: University Way, Nairobi

University Way, Nairobi Phone: (+254-20) 491 0000

(+254-20) 491 0000 Email: admissions@uonbi.ac.ke

The University of Nairobi is one of the best institutions of higher education in Kenya. It is located in the heart of Nairobi, Kenya. The institution of higher learning has several branches located across the countries in Kikuyu, Kisumu, Lower Kabete, Chiromo, and Parklands.

It was accredited in 1970 by the Commission of University Education in Kenya. The institution has an acceptance rate of 40 and 50 per cent and is home to about 60,000 students.

3. Cairo University (Egypt)

Physical address: 1 Gamaa Street, Giza, Egypt

1 Gamaa Street, Giza, Egypt Phone: 0235674835

0235674835 Email: info@cu.edu.eg

The institution of higher learning was established in 1908 and is the best university in Egypt. Located in the heart of Cairo, the institution records an admission rate of between 90 and 100 per cent.

The Cairo University offers programs ranging from bachelor's degrees to doctorate degrees in different competitive fields of study. The institution is home to about 280,000 students and has a staff member of about 12,158 people.

4. University of Lagos (Nigeria)

Physical address: University Road Lagos Mainland Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria

University Road Lagos Mainland Akoka, Yaba, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234 814 728 2316

+234 814 728 2316 Email: communicationunit@unilag.edu.ng

The institution was founded in 1962, and till today, it is the best institution of higher education in Nigeria. Located in the heart of Lagos, Nigeria, it has a record of about 60,000 students, both undergraduate and postgraduate.

The University of Lagos is affiliated to AAU, ICAN, NUC, and ACU. It is also recognized as a leading research hub and education centre on the continent.

5. University of Ghana (Ghana)

Physical address: Legon Boundary, Accra, Ghana

Legon Boundary, Accra, Ghana Phone: +233 30 221 3850/+233-(0)302-213820

+233 30 221 3850/+233-(0)302-213820 Email: pad@ug.edu.gh

The University of Ghana is rated as the best university in Ghana and offers various competitive courses to both local and international students. UG is home to about 50,000 students and is recognized by the National Accreditation Board, Ghana.

Courses offered to students include certificates, diplomas, undergraduate degrees, and postgraduate degrees. The institution is one of the highly sought-after institutions and has an acceptance rate of about 30 to 40 per cent.

6. Makerere University (Uganda)

Physical address: 7062 University Rd, Kampala, Uganda

7062 University Rd, Kampala, Uganda Phone: +256 41 4542803

+256 41 4542803 Email: pro@mak.ac.ug

The Makerere University was started in 1922 and is located in Kampala, Uganda. Makerere University is recognized as one of the leading universities in Africa and has a strong reputation for academic excellence, research, and innovation.

The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs across various disciplines, including humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, agriculture, health sciences, business, and law.

Best universities in Africa offers a wide range of undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs. Photo: pexels.com, @RF._.studio

Source: UGC

7. Universidade Agostinho Neto (UAN) (Angola)

Physical address: Camama,University city district,Talatona/Luanda-Angola

Camama,University city district,Talatona/Luanda-Angola Phone: +244 924535230

+244 924535230 Email: comunicacao@uan.ao

The Universidade Agostinho Neto is rated as the best university in Angola. It is located in the hub of Luanda city. It is accredited by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology, and Innovation, Angola. The institution is open to international students and has an acceptance rate of about 30 to 40 per cent.

8. Addis Ababa University (Ethiopia)

Physical address: NBH1, 4killo King George VI St, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

NBH1, 4killo King George VI St, Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Phone: +251 11 123 9706/+251 11 123 9705

+251 11 123 9706/+251 11 123 9705 Email: vpsci@aau.edu.et

The Addis Ababa University (AAU) is the largest and oldest university in Ethiopia. It was established in 1950 as the University College of Addis Ababa, and it later became a full-fledged university in 1962.

AAU is located in the capital city of Ethiopia, Addis Ababa, and it plays a significant role in higher education and research within the country and the region. The university offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral programs across various fields of study.

9. University of Zimbabwe (Zimbabwe)

Physical address: 630 Churchill Ave, Harare, Zimbabwe

630 Churchill Ave, Harare, Zimbabwe Phone: +263 24 2303211/+263242303240

+263 24 2303211/+263242303240 Email: infor@admin.uz.ac.zw

The University of Zimbabwe, located in Harare, Zimbabwe, is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in the country.

Established in 1955, it began as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland, before evolving into the independent University of Zimbabwe in 1980, following Zimbabwe's independence from British colonial rule.

10. University of Dar es Salaam (Tanzania)

Physical address: Ubongo, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania

Ubongo, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Phone: +255 22 241 0700

+255 22 241 0700 Email: vc@udsm.ac.tz

The University of Dar es Salaam is one of Tanzania's oldest and largest public universities, located in Dar es Salaam, the country's largest city and commercial hub. Established in 1970, it was formed through the merger of several institutions, including the University College Dar es Salaam, which had been operating since 1961.

What is number 1 university in Africa?

According to Times Higher Education, the University of Cape Town is rated as the best institution of higher learning in Africa. It is followed by the Stellenbosch University.

Which countries in Africa have the best universities?

There are several African countries have universities that are consistently ranked among the best on the continent. This includes countries like South Africa and Egypt.

Which is the biggest university in Africa?

Cairo University is one of the largest institutions of higher learning. It is home to about 280,000 students.

What is the best private university in Africa?

Some of the best private universities in Africa include the American University in Cairo, British University in Egypt, Mohammed VI Polytechnic University and Future University.

Which is No 1 university in world?

According to research carried out, Harvard University leads the pack of the best universities in the world. One of the factors that has attributed to its high ranking is quality education offered to scholars.

The top universities in Africa consistently provide quality education with renowned faculty and diverse academic programs. These institutions deliver top-notch education across various fields.

Briefly.co.za recently published an article about the WCED online application. This is an online application is for Grade R, Grade 1, and Grade 8 students. Parents and guardians who wish to send children in these grades to schools in the Western Cape province must apply online.

Education gives children essential skills and knowledge to survive and thrive in today's highly competitive society. If you want to send your child to the Western Cape schools, learn about the WCED online application process.

Source: Briefly News