Who is Zanele Sifuba's husband? More about their life

Many celebrities and politicians have fallen prey to scandals that make them trend and more popular. This is the case of South African politician and educator Zanele Sifuba. In 2022, an unidentified person leaked her private videos, causing a buzz in the legislature and country. As a result, many are curious about her life, especially the identity of Zanele Sifuba's husband.

Zanele Sifuba is a high-calibre woman in South Africa because of her involvement and service in diverse political settings. Since May 2019, she has served as the Free State Provincial Legislature speaker. She is also a member of the African National Congress (ANC).

Zanele Sifuba's biography summary

Full name Ntombizanele Beauty Sifuba Popular name Zanele Sifuba Gender Female Date of birth 1966 or 1967 Age 55 or 56 years old (as of 2023) Place of birth East London, Eastern Cape, South Africa Nationality South African Ethnicity Black Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5′7" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in kilograms 70 Weight in pounds 154 Marital status Married Children 3 School Ebenezer Majombozi High School, Kananelo Senior Secondary School University/college Vista University, Central University of Technology, University of the Free State Profession Politician

Who is Zanele Sifuba's husband?

Information on Zanele Sifuba's husband's name and date of birth has yet to be available. His educational background and career are also anonymous.

Who is Zanele Sifuba?

She is a politician. She lives a low-key lifestyle, so information on her family is not revealed. Zanele had her high school education at Ebenezer Majombozi High School and Kananelo Senior Secondary School. In 1988, she enrolled at Vista University, where she bagged a bachelor's degree in arts education.

The politician earned a bachelor's degree in psychology from the Central University of Technology. She also had her post-graduate studies at the University of the Free State. Here, she graduated with a diploma in Political Transformation and Governance. As of 2022, she has earned her master's degree in governance and political transformation.

Zanele Sifuba's age

Zanele has yet to reveal her exact age. However, judging by her pictures online, she is reportedly 55 to 56 years old in 2023. Hence, she was born in either 1966 or 1967. She was born as Ntombizanele Beauty Sifuba in East London, Eastern Cape, South Africa.

How many children does Zanele Sifuba have?

Though Zanele Sifuba's husband's biography is unavailable, the couple reportedly has three children. One is a boy, and the other two are girls.

Who is Free State's speaker?

She is Zanele Sifuba, an African National Congress (ANC) member. She assumed the position on 22 May 2019. Before she dabbled into politics, she started as a teacher in 1999 and taught in several schools to aid her financial obligations before retiring in 2019.

In her teaching career, she was deputy director at the provincial Department of Social Development. She later emerged as a leader in the South African Democratic Teachers Union.

After she stepped into the political terrain, she served as the deputy secretary of the African National Congress in the party's President Steyn region. Also, at COSATU, she held the deputy provincial chairperson's position.

She got to a more prominent political platform in March 2019, when she occupied the 12th position on the ANC provincial list. Her party won 19 seats in the Free State Provincial Legislature. Then, on 22 May 2019, she was sworn in as an MPL and elected speaker.

Zanele Sifuba's video news

An inappropriate video of the politician was released on social media by her Nigerian lover on 31 October 2022. According to reports, she refused to pay the blackmailer R300,000, leading to the release. The legislature frowned at the video and the blackmailer. She also filed a case against the unidentified blackmailer.

The identity of Zanele Sifuba's husband has remained private for years despite having a top South African politician as a wife. His wife, despite controversies, seems to be enjoying her career and personal life with her family.

