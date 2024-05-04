A woman found some tasty treats at Woolworths, and she made a TikTok video to make sure others knew about it

The lady made a TikTok clip showing people that they can get some treats in moderation at a good price at Woolworths

The video looked like it was worth a Woolworths visit people were racing about the deal she found

A woman showed people how they could buy Woolworths products for cheaper. In a video, the lady went to Woolworths and recorded how she got delicious treats.

Woman shares Woolworths sweet pastries in a TikTok video to show they're affordable. Image: TikTok / @_dhiiiya / Getty Images / Bloomberg

Source: UGC

The clip by the woman received over 1,000 likes with Woolworths shopping vlog. Netizens commented on the video, thanking the woman for her shopping idea.

Woman finds affordable Woolworths treats

In a TikTok video, a woman said that Woolworths' bakery section will usually mark down assortments of Sweet treats after 3 pm. In the video, she found a box with treats for R37. Watch the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA excited about Woolworths plug

Many people commented that the shopping tip was amazing. Some argued that the assorted pastries were always R37, and the Creator pointed out that the individual pastries cost more when priced individually.

Ruu2.0 said:

"My diet would never allow me to."

elialex35 was pleased:

"Omg ..thank you girl."

Arlene G wrote:

"The area that I live, the Woolies staff take it before the customers."

leonie added:

"Don't tell everyone they gonna close down plzzz stop."

Student's Woolworths grocery haul sparks debate

Briefly News previously reported that a university student took to social media to showcase her grocery haul, which got her roasted online.

A clip shared by @aisha.oreo on the video platform shows the young lady unveiling the groceries she bought from Woolworths. The young lady stated that it was her "broke uni student grocery haul," which did not sit well with many online users who watched the video.

The student showcased all the items she bought, such as grapes, Orange juice, strawberries, yoghurt, bread, lettuce, large potatoes, mushrooms etc. Many people flooded the student's comments sections as they disagreed with her statement in the TikTok video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News