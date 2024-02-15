South Africa's very own Benni McCarthy has received praise from the overseas football club

South Africa's former footballer, Benni McCarthy, has received international praise.

The well-known football club from England, Manchester United, took to its Facebook page and showed love to Benni.

The football legend is the team's forward coach. According to the Kickoff, Benni has been doing a great job with the team. Because of his technique, where he requires players to sprint between points before having to go one-on-one with another teammate, the team has seen wins.

Man United praises Benni

See the Facebook post below:

South Africans show love to Benni

Seeing the post by the club, South African football fans did not miss the chance to cheer their own and expressed how they missed him on the home grounds.

@Abubakari Yakubu Gariba wished him well:

"New Generation Of Man United 1love❤️1Fam Bennie, Congratulations I Wish You All The Best ⚖️"

@Philani Patson suggested:

"Buy one player from South Africa to appreciate and acknowledge the work he does for Man United."

@Samukelo Sobabili stanned:

"Son of the soil."

@Katongole Thomas beamed with pride:

"Representing Africa."

@Ntate Makofane applauded:

"Very proud of him ❤️ "

@Peters Masoto joked:

"If you can't beat them, join them...well not according to this guy Benni. His brace knocked United out of the UCL in 2004 and then he joined us after retirement "

@Mthimkhulu Mashwabada proudly recognised:

"Our very own Benn."

SA disputes Pitso's claims about African coaches in Europe

In another story, Briefly News reported about Mzansi disputing Pitso Mosimane's claims about African coaches in Europe.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane called for European countries to change their attitude towards African coaches. He believes European countries are not ready to receive African coaches. South Africans strongly disputed the statement and pointed to Benni McCarthy as an African coach working in Europe.

