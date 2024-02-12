The AFCON tournament recently concluded and South Africans are buzzing about the final match between the Ivory Coast and Nigeria

Mzansi men on social media are gushing about the gorgeous Ivorian women who were at the football match

Some are considering travelling to the Western African country to get a close look at the stunners from that nation

Ivorian women at the AFCON final trended on social media.

Source: TikTok

South Africans were captivated by the stunning Ivorian women spotted at the AFCON final between Ivory Coast and Nigeria.

SA men drool over Ivory Coast women

The guys like @_Hybreed_ are filling Twitter/X with posts and pictures of these beauties. Many said they were ready to hop on a plane to Ivory Coast.

The gents were mesmerised by Cape Verdean women and now it seems they have shifted their attention to the Ivorians.

Ivory Coast versus Nigeria

The finale of the tournament saw Ivory Coast emerge victorious with a 2-1 win over Nigeria. For many football fans, it's the allure of the Ivorian women that stole the spotlight.

See the post below:

AFCON final trends

One thing is for sure the one thing the 2023 AFCON will be one for the books, given the frenzy on social media.

@phe_still said:

"I think we SA gents need to travel more."

@Insightshub_SA mentioned:

"I think it’s time we visit them to celebrate with them their win."

@cliffVhugal posted:

"We have to start travelling more as South Africans."

@Mokgatla_Mora asked:

"Are we flying to Côte d'Ivoire before proceeding to Cape Verde?"

@MzuraVanie tweeted:

"We really need to travel siyeke abo Mbali noo Sneh who have 2 to 3 kids at the age of 25."

@TboyMP asked:

"Seniya Ivory Coast now? "

@cedrick989 shared:

"Beautiful but I'm still going to Cape Verde bro, booking confirmed. "

@Sue17508998 joked:

"Ai they already want to cheat on Cape Verde women with Ivory coast women."

Soccer fans drool over beautiful Cape Verdean woman

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Mzansi soccer fans cannot seem to resist the charm of the women of Cape Verde.

A TikTok video captured one particular gorgeous woman from Cape Verde at the soccer stadium during the AFCON 2024 tournament, and South Africans cannot stop raving about her beauty.

