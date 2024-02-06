A South African TikTok video featuring a beautiful Cape Verdean woman at the AFCON has gone viral

The viral footage shows the woman's edgy appearance at the stadium during the quarter-final game

Her beauty drew attention and jokes from Mzansi men, who admired her looks and expressed a playful desire to visit Cape Verde

A video featuring a stunning Cape Verdean woman at the AFCON 2024 ignited admiration among South African men. Image: @siya.aep

Mzansi soccer fans cannot seem to resist the charm of Cape Verde women.

Blonde Cape Verdean woman causes a stir

A TikTok video captured one particular gorgeous woman from Cape Verde at the soccer stadium during the AFCON 2024 tournament, and South Africans cannot stop raving about her beauty.

The woman rocked a blonde finger-wave pixie cut, an impressive face beat and a casual look as she supported her team at the AFCON quarter-final game, where South Africa won against Cape Verde.

"l'm working eight night shifts to go to Cape Verde whos with me?," @siya.aep captioned the video.

This was not the first instance of SA men gushing over the foreign women. Briefly News earlier reported that the trend had singer, poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai brought up colourism amid the hype over Cape Verdean women, questioning whether the attractiveness was linked to the women in question being yellowbones.

Mzansi reacts to the video

The video garnered many views and comments, particularly from men who joked about wanting to go to Cape Verde to admire the women from there.

biskado responded:

"Owethu sonke."

Braje commented:

"Siyahamba siyabangena Cape Verde siphakathi."

Lofi Soul replied:

"Man people acting like this is Cape Verde woman are soooo Waauw while man we can find this type in every country

latitaa said:

"She was looking for me."

boitumelotumiie wrote:

"Men’s conference should be held at Cape Verde this year."

commented:

"I know a shortcut to Cape Verde y'all ."

SFUNDOH HLOPHE wrote:

"Ayi senithuswa ubala."

Ronwen Williams makes his mark at AFCON

In another story, Briefly News reported that Bafana Bafana sailed through to the semi-finals after playing Cape Verde. Mzansi peps were blown away by Ronwen Williams, who saved the day. South Africans dubbed him a hero. Netizens could not stop raving about him.

Briefly News previously reported that soccer lovers have been having the time of their lives since AFCON began a few days ago. The tournament has been charting social media trends as fans share their thoughts and express their joys and frustrations.

