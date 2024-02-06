A Nigerian man living in South Africa posted a funny TikTok video praying for Bafana Bafana's AFCON win because he doesn't want to return home yet

South Africans found it amusing, while some Nigerians jokingly reminded him of their team's strength and told him to start packing

The playful online exchange highlighted the friendly rivalry and excitement surrounding the AFCON semi-final

A man admitted he wasn't ready to leave South Africa for his home country, Nigeria. Image: @nkosanaswrld_backup

Source: TikTok

A Nigerian man living in South Africa had social media users amused while others threw jabs at him after posting about his hopes for the AFCON.

A TikTok video shared by @nkosanaswrld_backup shows the young man reverently yet comically praying that South Africa wins the semi-final game against Nigeria as he does not want to leave Mzansi yet to return to his home country.

Watch the video below:

According to IOL, Nigeria will aim to maintain their impressive track record at the Africa Cup of Nations against South Africa.

Their star player, Victor Osimhen, and strong defence have helped them win four games without letting in any goals.

They will take on Bafana Bafana in a repeat of the 2019 quarter-final in Egypt, which the Super Eagles won 2-1 thanks to a late goal.

Mzansi reacts to Nigerian's video

Many netizens found @nkosanaswrld_backup's video amusing, while others responded with spicey comments, indicating that the Nigerians in SA had overstayed their welcome.

SlindoKhumalo replied:

"Nkosana wase Nigeria?."

René Machitele said:

"Hao guys why don't y'all wanna leave."

Rita F N Dibia-Chiej commented:

"You better start packing your belongings! We no go gree for anybody! !"

Marley Mahlako asked:

"What’s wrong with Nigeria that you’re not ready to go home?"

F E Z E K A commented:

"Aibo ngeke uye ndawo ."

47mfokadelwa reacted:

"Zizokhala babhemu."

Nkosana Okafor commented:

"Yoh guys it’s not that deep Abeg after the game life goes back to normal eh."

nsukezinhle0 said:

"Ayibo akuhanjweni manje."

