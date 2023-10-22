A popular content creator Kabelo Moumakwe dropped another fire video of him supporting the Springboks

The clip shows the TikTok star saying a heartfelt prayer in Afrikaans for the men in green and gold

The hilarious scene had South Africans on the social media platform dying from laughter and appreciating his patriotism

Kabelo Moukwe cheered for the Springboks in their semi-final match against England. Image: @kabelomoumakwe

Source: TikTok

Kabelo Moumakwe, the content creator extraordinaire, posted another video cheering for the Springboks.

South Africa secured a heart-pounding 16-15 win over England, booking their ticket to the Rugby World Cup final against New Zealand.

Springboks unconventional cheerleader

The clip on his TikTok account @kabelomoumakwe asking God to help the Bokke while holding lit candles during their match against England.

His heartfelt plea in broken Afrikaans won over Mzansi, and viewers admired his dedication to supporting the national rugby team.

Video of KabeloGP rooting for Springboks

Kabelo's enthusiasm was so over-the-top that he accidentally bumped his knee on the corner of his table but took the pain like a champ.

The video is gathering impressive numbers and currently has 389,000 views.

Watch the video below:

SA shows Kabelo Moumakwe love

South Africans on TikTok collectively lost their marbles, and the sound of laughter echoed through the comments section.

Even in the nail-biting moments of the game, Kabelo's loyal followers said they found themselves thinking of him and his animated reactions.

Read some of the comments below:

@pale2020 suggested:

"Wifie please remove the furniture for the finals because it's going to be hectic."

@mornejk mentioned:

"You are my favourite human in the whole world!❤️❤️❤️"

@sande0174 wrote:

"Can we all contribute towards the furniture and buy flowers for the wife because wow."

@martsofhearts posted:

"At about 65 minutes this thought came into my head: Kabelo better be praying right now."

@jenn_oos shared:

"I was thinking about you the whole game and how much pain you were going through."

@simonenarnard noted:

"Okay, guys so not only do we need funds to get him in France but also insurance funds please."

@_ft_jp commented:

"South Africa's biggest rugby fan. "

@davisdorris422 said:

"That's the spirit. nice to see how you talk in Afrikaans. Love it."

