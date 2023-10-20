Veteran football player Bernard Parker is set to undergo surgery after he was severely injured by Mamelodi Sundown's midfielder Bongani Zungu

Bernard's wifey, Wendy Parker, penned a sweet, heartfelt message on her Instagram timeline for his speedy recovery

Fans and followers of Parker dragged Bongani Zungu online for injuring him on the field during the match

Top-class striker Bernard Parker will undergo surgery following his injury during the Carling Knockout Cup match against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Bernard Parker undergoes surgery following his injury

Veteran footballer Bernard Parker won't return to the field anytime soon. The famous striker got injured and is set to undergo surgery after Mamelodi Sundowns Midfielder Bongani Zungu snapped his shin while he tackled him during their game.

Bernard's wife, Wendy Parker, penned a sweet, heartfelt message, wishing her husband a speedy recovery as he undergoes surgery. According to TshisaLIVE, she wrote:

"May Bernard's surgery be a success, enable him to recover and continue to offer his praise fully. We ask for your blessings upon the skilled hands of the surgeons, doctors, and nurses as they carry out their work today. Please guide them in bringing healing to Bernard. Let us find solace in your words from Isaiah 41:10: 'Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed.'

“Here it is again, me and you until the end of time.”

Bernard Parker's supporters drag Bongani Zungu

South African football fans are fuming on social media after Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Bongani Zungu's nasty tackle that left Bernard Parker's leg broken. Some football fanatics are calling for Zungu's immediate ban, and some are dragging him. See some of the comments below:

@_izodlalaiTv said:

"Even after seeing the mess he's made, he acted like a spoiled brat. Throwing tantrums and protesting."

@khanyiqondani8 wrote:

"Useless player."

@TshepisoReal responded:

"If it was Orlando Pirates, people like Timm, Erasmus, Monare, Mako, and Makhaula were gonna cause serious havoc. He is lucky that TSG players were so calm."

@Owami_ss said:

"They are all the same. It was only a matter of time till one of them did such, when we complained about the behaviour of these players on the pitch, people thought we were bitter. But even their coach can't account for it's crazy."

@ThulaniNombali said:

"Imagine, after potentially ending someone's career like that."

@Rio96Kwenane wrote:

"Bro instead of checking up on your fellow brother, whose leg you clearly BROKE you throw tantrums what a disgusting player."

