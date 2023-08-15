Masandawana ful-back Nicholus Lukhubeni has been loaned to Cape Town Spurs, but the nation is not pleased

It would be the fifth season the defender spent away from his home team, as he spent the previous years playing outside of Chloorkop

Netizens have roasted Sundowns and demanded that the player be released from what they term an unfair situation

Fans are disappointed that Sundowns loaned Nicholus Lukhubeni for a fifth time. Image: @Masandawana/Lukhubeni_32

Mamelodi Sundowns player Nicholus Lukhubeni has been loaned to Cape Town Spurs.

This is the fifth time Lukhubeni has been loaned from Masandawana, and Sundowns fans are unhappy with the club.

They have called on him to be sold permanently and believe the club no longer needs his services.

Sundowns loan Lukhubeni for a fifth time

According to a report by FarPost, Spurs' coach Shaun Bartlett confirmed that the 27-year-old player will join the team on a one-season loan spell for the 2023/24 DSTV Premiership season. He joins them after playing for Moroka Swallow and Maritzburg United for another loan.

The fast-paced right-back has been on loan for the past four seasons, and this will be his fifth season playing out of Chloorkop.

The young player was loaned to Sekhukhune United and Maritzburg United for the 2021/2022 season before joining Moroka Swallows for the 2022/2023 season. Lukhubeni will join two more Sundowns players on loan, Luvuyo Phewa and Siyanda Msani.

Bartlett pointed out that he is a professional with Premiership experience and strong attacking skills.

Fans are disappointed that Sundowns are still keeping Lukhubeni

Sundowns and soccer fans on Twitter, however, did not take kindly to the news that Lukhubeni would be out for yet another club and have slammed the club for being unfair

@no_time_4_games said:

"Shouldn't he be out of contract with the club by now? I mean, five times he's been loaned. This means it's been five seasons. His agent should look at mutual termination. It's clear the club worn ever need his services."

@m_Jasz_m remarked:

"Just sell him. Clearly, he's not good enough."

@kankrappa73792 added:

"Sundowns have sent players on loan, some of which I doubt even know where Chloorkop is."

@MahlatjiMm had a strong opinion.

"I'm a loyal Masandawana fan, but keeping a player on loan for over two seasons is barbaric, especially if the player is over 25. The technical team should release him from this slave-like arrangement. It's un-African to cage a fellow African."

@baloyi_richard commented:

"I don't have problems with loan arrangements, but being loaned for the fifth time is ridiculous."

