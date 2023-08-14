AmaKhosi fans are baying for blood after it was revealed that they will be squaring off against Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 top-four games

Sundowns thrashed Chiefs last week, and the Phefeni Glamour Boys are set to have a go at them when they go against each other

Netizens are already heating up the pre-match with jabs taken against each other

Chiefs will take on Sundowns in their MTN8 Semi-final fixture.

Source: Getty Images

Kaizer Chiefs fans want to redeem themselves after the MTN8 semi-final fixtures are announced.

AmaKhosi will go against Mamelodi Sundowns, while The Mighty Bucks will face Stellenbosch FC.

Netizens are already tearing each other up in anticipation of the hot fixtures, as Chiefs fans are out for revenge.

MTN8 semi-final fixtures announced

The fixtures have already been decided, but the dates and venues are yet to be confirmed. AmaKhosi beat Cape Town City 2-2 during the quarter-finals, while pirates thrashed Limpopo-based Sekhukhune United. Stellenbosch was the surprise result as they beat Supersport United 1-0. On the other hand, Mamelodi Sundowns defeated 10-man Swallow to make it to the semi-finals.

How Chiefs and Sundowns fared in previous MTN8 finals

Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will have to win their respective fixtures to face each other. If both sides win, it wouldn't be the first time they face off in the finals as they went against each other at FNB Stadium in 2011, where the Buccaneers emerged victorious. Chiefs got their revenge in 2014 when they downed their longtime rivals 1-0 following a fierce showdown between the giants.

On the other hand, Sundowns tasted defeat at the final stages in 2016 when they were thrashed 3-0 by Bidvest Wits.

As it stands, Msandawana is currently number one on the PSL log, having played two and won two games. On the other hand, Chiefs are still struggling to find their rhythm as they've drawn one and lost another match, leaving them in the bottom half of the league early in the league.

The two teams tasted the MTN8 semi-finals as they went up against each other last Wednesday for their third PSL fixture. Sundowns beat the Phefeni Glamour Boys 2-1 to cement their place at the league's top. Chiefs will enter the game on a high note, having clinched the victory over Eric Tinkler's boys this past weekend in the final minute of extra time with a goal coming off from new signing, Venezuelan Edson Castillo.

Fans at each other's throats before the game

Netizens on Twitter were already at each other's throats in anticipation of the game.

@Michaelmike211 said:

"It's payback time."

Sithemb83100791 remarked:

"We need more security at the stadium."

@TheXhosaGent took shots.

"You have to beat Sundowns in the semis, then beat Pirates in the final. Looks like the drought is not stopping anytime soon."

@RALETMaN exclaimed:

"It's time for Sundowns to pay. We are not going to give them any respect this time. We are going to the finals by fire and by force."

@_uBongani added:

"Time to avenge and redeem ourselves."

Chiefs fan switches sides to Sundowns during game

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a Kaizer Chiefs fan switched sides in a hilarious video in the middle of a game.

The frustrated fan put a Mamelodi Sundowns jersey over his Chiefs jersey as AmaKhosi was losing against Sundowns.

Netizens were dead with laughter and said that they didn't blame him.

