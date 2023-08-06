Anele Mdoda promised the Banyana Banyana that she would prepare a live chicken for them when they touched home soil after returning from the world Cup

The national team was knocked out of the world cup by Netherlands after suffering a 2-0 defeat during the last 16.

Netizens had mixed reactions to how they performed during the tournament, with some believing that they could have done better

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Anele Mdoda said she would prepare a live chicken for Banyana Banyana after their World Cup performance. Image: @zintathu

Source: Instagram

Radio and TV personality Anele Mdoda said that she would prepare a live chicken for Banyanya Banyana after they return to the country.

Mdoda said she was proud of the South African Women's football team and called them legends.

Anele Mdoda promises the Women's national team a live chicken

Mdoda shared with her Twitter followers a hilarious and heartwarming tweet on her account, announcing her comic desire to cook a special chicken for them when they return from the Women's World Cup.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

She remarked that she was going to the airport to meet them after she found the woman who was trending to catch a live chicken and cook and eat it afterwards. The young babe went viral on Twitter after she recorded herself skillfully lying in wait for a chicken before catching it in preparation for a meal.

Banyanya Banyana lost their match with the Netherlands 2-0 during the knockout rounds.

The defeat came after Banyana Banyana made history by qualifying for the Women's World Cup's knockout stage for the first time.

South Africans not impressed with Banyana Banyana's performance

Netizens gathered in the comment section to talk about their pride in the women's soccer team. Some took shots at the team's performance during their match with the Netherlands.

@ShoeNation5 said:

“Well done, Banyana Banyana. You went and fought, and we’re proud of you.”

@john85260750183 remarked:

“I’m baffled by the defensive approach immediately in the second half chasing the game. I don’t know what happened in the changing rooms, but that was shocking.”

@T_HARTMORE pointed out:

“Never seen a footballing nation that celebrates mediocrity like South Africa. If this is a footballing nation as claimed, then hold these players to the highest of standards.”

@sine12356 commented:

“Despite all the obstacles they faced at home, in the World Cup they had fun and proved that they are competitive.”

@Michael97191278 chipped in:

“Such soft goals. We should have taken our chances, and we had plenty. Sad to see. But well done, girls. The future is bright.”

Anele Mdoda roasts Danny Jordaan on Twitter

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Anele Mdoda slammed Danny Jordaan for sabotaging Banyana Banyana.

Mdoda accused the South African Football Association head of trying to sabotage Banyana Banyana.

This is after goalkeeper Anele Dlamini was sidelined after she led a boycott against SAFA, requesting that their stipends increase.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News