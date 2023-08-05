A hilarious clip shows a teacher from Pretoria trying to find out who wrote a swear word on the side of his car

He attempts to interrogate his students and refuses to allow them to return to their homes until the guilty party is revealed

Netizens tried to guess who among the present children was guilty of the hilarious crime

A teacher refused to let his students go home until they cough out the culprit. Image: @risingstarsactors

A Tshwane teacher refused to let his pupils go home until they gave up the one who wrote a vulgar word on his car.

The teacher sounded livid and beside himself when he found his car marked on the side!

Teacher scolds pupils for marking car in funny TikTok video

The hilarious video was posted by @risingstarsactors on TikTok which went viral, hitting 409.5K views. Rising Star Actors is an Arts and Scouts Discipline Camp based in Pretoria. They regularly post educational and comic skits that make netizens laugh with their different types of comedy. In the video, it’s nighttime, and the pupils are weary and want to go home. However, the teacher does not have it. He interrogates them and asks who wrote on his car with a permanent marker.

The pupils laugh and then keep still but refuse to give their fellow learners up. One of the pupils try and speak up but is shut down immediately. One pupil offers to remove the writing. His hood falls off when his classmates try pulling him back, and he reveals an amusing hairstyle. Watch the video here:

South Africans jokingly try and solve the mystery of the vandal

Netizens in the comment section had fun figuring out who it was among the students that did it.

Tumelo Augustus Anderson said:

“I suspect Maria. She’s too quiet for my liking.”

Tee commented:

“Mabonyoko brought trouble at Rising Stars.”

Mbalimndebele said:

“Meneer kept quiet when the hoodie came off.”

Blueberry laughed.

“How is he a teacher and not know you can remove a marking pen with alcohol?”

Blonded observed:

“They were super drunk when they did that.”

Son draws floors with permanent marker

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that a woman came home from work to find that her son had drawn with a permanent marker all over the house.

The woman took a video and posted it on TikTok to show that her child drew doodle figures all over the house floor.

The woman jokingly captioned the post that she was ready for schools to be open.

