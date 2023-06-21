This teacher is using money to motivate her students to do well in their tests, and it is working

The proud teacher shared a TikTok video showing the amazing results and the happy students

People thanked the teacher for this awesome initiative, education is vital for these children’s future

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Teachers take a different approach to teaching nowadays than they used to. This dedicated teacher rewards her students with money for getting good marks, and Mzansi is here for it.

South Africa is facing a crippling issue when it comes to the education system. It is thanks to caring teachers like this that some children are still getting a good education.

TikTok video shows proud students receiving their R10 reward

TikTok user @mamdletshee shared a video showing the test papers she just marked for her grade 7 class, and they all had a R10 attached to them.

This woamn is so proud of her students for the amazing marks they have achived. Image: TikTok / @mamdletshee

Source: TikTok

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

This teacher is using money to motivate her students, and by the looks of those sterling marks, it is working. Take a look:

Mzansi is here for this level of motivation

Some people want a refund on their schooling years as there were no teachers who went to these lengths to motivate them. People thanked the teacher for her dedication.

Read some of the kind comments:

nala_minentle said:

“Our teachers did us dirty shame”

MaSibiyaNofundoh was in love with the idea:

“”

ParisNdlovu♥️ praised:

“♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Devoted male Mzansi teacher plays TikTok flip bottle food game with students, SA loves his dedication

In related news, Briefly News reported that a man who goes by the TikTok handle @nqobathabede is a dedicated teacher who has gained a large following as a result of the care he shows to his students. A recent video he posted of them playing a food challenge game went viral.

It takes a social type of person to teach. This man has won awards for his dedication, and Mzansi loves him.

The awesome teacher, @nqobathabede, decided to play another food challenge game with his girls. The game's objective is to toss the bottle and get it to land right side up, giving you free rein to chow down until the next person gets it right.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News