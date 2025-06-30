A petrol attendant’s engaging customer service style has captured widespread attention online

The video showcasing the young man's playful interactions, following his company recognition, was widely shared on TikTok

Social media users largely responded to the attendant’s antics positively, celebrating his entertaining approach to work

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A young petrol attendant teased a customer with a receipt while dancing for her. Image: @sihle_nkocy

Source: TikTok

A delightful encounter at a petrol station became a talking point across the internet, sparking joy among many viewers.

The clip, posted on TikTok by @sihle_nkocy, garnered over a million views and thousands of comments from many users who found his antics charming.

The video features @sihle_nkocy, who has been celebrated at his company for his lively customer service and engaging with customers. After completing the service, he playfully withholds the receipt from a woman, creating a moment of light-hearted teasing.

Each time the customer reaches for her receipt, the attendant pulls it back, showcasing a variety of impressive dance moves. His repertoire includes dynamic isipantsula steps, fluid breakdance sequences, and even Michael Jackson's iconic moonwalk, much to the lady's amusement. The charming exchange left her visibly laughing throughout.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Many praised the man for entertaining customers and complimented him on his talent. Image: @sihle_nkocy

Source: TikTok

What you pay per pump

South Africa's petrol prices are closely linked to international oil markets and the Rand's value against the US Dollar. The country brings in a large amount of its refined fuel, as its refineries can't make enough. The price drivers pay at the pump include not just the cost of buying fuel from overseas, but also various government taxes and levies, like the General Fuel Levy and the Road Accident Fund levies. It also includes transport and sale costs, as noted by the Fuels Industry Association. These taxes form a big part of the overall cost, often sparking public debate.

SA applauds the man's bravery

The clip amassed an impressive 1.5 million views, 145K likes, and 1.2K comments from entertained users. Many expressed their fondness for his spirited and cheerful personality, appreciating his fun-loving way of engaging with customers. Some commentators, however, admitted they might have grown impatient if the dance continued for too long.

Despite this, a significant number of people pointed out that the woman in the video appeared genuinely happy, suggesting that her enjoyment was the most important aspect of the interaction.

User @salif507E said:

"Come try for Nigeria, my country, with a typical Yoruba day 🙄."

User @Nuel the Maverick 🇳🇬 added:

"Sha, don’t try it in my country, Nigeria 🇳🇬, everything makes us angry now ☹️."

User @SARNDY NATION 🇿🇦 shared:

"Knowing my patience ngingakshiya kanjalo nkabyam (I'd leave you there), 😂😂🤞🏾 dope content though."

User @scott06 added:

"She's also enjoying meaning she's not late🔥."

User @chessation commented:

"The happiest people on earth don’t earn more because they’re being treated unfairly, but they continue to make a profit for their employers because of the love they have for the job."

User @Sthembele said:

"That moonwalk was too smooth🔥."

Watch the TikTok video below:

3 Briefly News articles about petrol attendants

A male petrol attendant warned a customer not to date women with cars, saying they always filled up with small amounts and that they would finish his money.

A TikTok user had Mzansi in a huge debate after sharing a clip showing a massive petrol fill-up of over 840 L at over R17K price.

An Engen garage petrol attendant was told to pay R3,900.50 after a customer sped off without paying his bill, and social media users offered to help her.

Source: Briefly News