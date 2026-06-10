Lorenzo Kruger, a South African English teacher based in Vietnam, died on 9 June 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City after a devastating Stage 3 cancer diagnosis. He was 29 years old. His passing came just months after a BackaBuddy campaign raised over R400,000 to help bring him home.

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Pictures of Lorenzo Kruger. Images: capecolouredculture

Source: UGC

Lorenzo had been living in Ho Chi Minh City since 2019, chasing a better life for himself abroad. He was receiving care at Vinmec Central Park International Hospital when his condition worsened rapidly.

The long road home

His friend Carla Herman launched the fundraiser with a simple but urgent plea to bring Lorenzo back to South Africa alive. Doctors said he urgently needed a colostomy surgery before he could travel or continue chemotherapy and radiation treatment.

The campaign went viral across South Africa, with thousands of people donating to help a young man far from home. Despite the generosity of strangers, Lorenzo could not hold on long enough to make the journey back.

The tribute poster shared by loved ones described him as a son, a brother, a friend and a teacher who touched countless lives in both South Africa and Vietnam.

Mzansi flooded social media with heartfelt messages after news of his passing broke. Many sent prayers for his family and expressed deep sadness over his story.

His hometown of Oudtshoorn in the Klein Karoo will remember him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

See the post below:

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Source: Briefly News