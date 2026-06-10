“This Is Sad”: SA Mourns Lorenzo Kruger, Mzansi Teacher Who Died in Vietnam After Cancer Battle
Lorenzo Kruger, a South African English teacher based in Vietnam, died on 9 June 2026 in Ho Chi Minh City after a devastating Stage 3 cancer diagnosis. He was 29 years old. His passing came just months after a BackaBuddy campaign raised over R400,000 to help bring him home.
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Lorenzo had been living in Ho Chi Minh City since 2019, chasing a better life for himself abroad. He was receiving care at Vinmec Central Park International Hospital when his condition worsened rapidly.
The long road home
His friend Carla Herman launched the fundraiser with a simple but urgent plea to bring Lorenzo back to South Africa alive. Doctors said he urgently needed a colostomy surgery before he could travel or continue chemotherapy and radiation treatment.
The campaign went viral across South Africa, with thousands of people donating to help a young man far from home. Despite the generosity of strangers, Lorenzo could not hold on long enough to make the journey back.
"Haibo, what?": SA fumes after illegal Zimbabwean man found living inside high-voltage power station
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
The tribute poster shared by loved ones described him as a son, a brother, a friend and a teacher who touched countless lives in both South Africa and Vietnam.
Mzansi flooded social media with heartfelt messages after news of his passing broke. Many sent prayers for his family and expressed deep sadness over his story.
His hometown of Oudtshoorn in the Klein Karoo will remember him. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.
See the post below:
More cancer related articles
- Lorenzo Kruger, a South African teacher who moved to Vietnam, was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer while abroad.
- The South African motorsport community has been thrown into mourning after the death of William Andrew Louw.
- A North West school community has been left mourning after the death of a beloved teenage sports star whose courage inspired many.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za