“Make Him Mayor”: Joburg Mayoral Candidate’s Setswana Accent Has Mzansi in Disbelief
Joburg mayoral hopeful Galston Anthony went viral after posting an Instagram video on 6 May 2026 addressing critics who swear at him instead of debating his policies. South Africans were caught off guard when the young candidate switched to Setswana, twanging through every word with a full "Model C" school accent.
Anthony, who is gunning for the City of Johannesburg’s mayoral seat, has been consistently calling for policy conversations around roads, water, electricity, and transport. He said he was frustrated that people focus on insulting him rather than engaging with his ideas about fixing the city.
Mzansi couldn’t keep it together
The video left South Africans torn between laughing and genuinely backing him. Many were tickled by the fact that even his Setswana carried the same polished accent he uses in English. Some called him out for responding emotionally to trolls, saying a future mayor needs thicker skin and more composure.
Others threw their full support behind him, saying the country desperately needs energetic young people in politics. One comment even said the trolls were doing him a favour by drawing out a side of him Mzansi didn’t know existed.
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Anthony’s passion for local government issues is clear, and despite the noise, many South Africans seem to be genuinely watching his journey.
Watch the video here:
About about mayoral candidates
- ActionSA has officially elected its mayoral candidate for Johannesburg ahead of the 2026 Local Government Elections.
- Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux is being considered for a top post within the African National Congress.
- A large crowd of ActionSA supporters gathered at Katlehong Police Station as Xolani Khumalo voluntarily handed himself over to authorities.
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za