Former Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux is being considered for a top post within the African National Congress

The party's top seven leaders will now interview candidates for the mayoral and premier posts ahead of the elections

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the reports, with many critical of the ANC's decision

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The ANC is reportedly considering Nhlanhla Lux as a mayoral candidate in Johannesburg. Image: Phill Magakoe/ Michele Spatari

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – South Africans are in disbelief over the news that Nhlanhla Lux is reportedly being considered as a mayoral candidate for the City of Johannesburg.

Lux, the former Operation Dudula leader, is said to be one of four people under consideration by the party’s Johannesburg Regional Office Bearers (ROBs).

The decision has sparked a debate on social media, with many noting his history of anti-immigration activism.

Which candidates are being considered?

According to The Mail & Guardian, the ANC’s Johannesburg Regional Executive Committee (REC) nominated Loyiso Masuku as the only name to be considered as its candidate. The ROBs were then tasked with deciding which two names would join Masuku, who is the Deputy Mayor of Johannesburg, to form the three-name shortlist submitted to Luthuli House.

According to the publication, the ROBs are considering Nhlanhla Lux, Reverend Frank Chikane, Chichi Maponya and Jabu Moleketi.

Lux is the former Operation Dudula leader, Reverend Chikane is the ANC’s Integrity Commission Chair, Maponya is listed as the Chairperson of the Maponya Group, and Moleketi is a former Deputy Minister of Finance. Current Mayor, Dada Morero, has not made the list.

Lux is no stranger to campaigning for the ANC. In 2024, he was filmed campaigning for the party ahead of the National Elections.

Johannesburg Executive Mayor Dada Morero is reportedly not considered a candidate. Image: Ilaria Finizio

Source: Getty Images

The Mail & Guardian also reported that two of the four names were ultimately submitted to Luthuli House, but they have not yet been made public.

The ANC’s top seven leaders will now interview candidates for the mayoral and premier posts and decide on at least three names to represent the party. If the first-choice candidate declines the nomination, the second-ranked person takes over. The same applies to the third-ranked candidate if the second declines.

South Africans debate Lux’s inclusion

Social media users weighed in on the fact that Lux was reportedly a candidate, sharing a range of reactions.

@seyda_Calvin asked:

“Lux? Yerrrr.”

@kabelodick added:

“Nhlanhla Lux? No wonder he changed his tune about fighting for his community. The ANC is desperate and scraping the bottom of the barrel.”

@Mlumthe stated:

“Lux is a good pick. Lux is young and can engage the community. He led from the front when he protected the malls. He was almost assassinated when a bomb was planted by his house.”

@D_Molatoli exclaimed:

“Nhlanhla Lux for Mayor? Wow, I rest my case.”

@MfingoK stated:

“Nhlanhla Lux is moving up in the world. And they said being a vigilante doesn't pay.”

@TheMbathane asked:

“Is this for real? ANC considers Nhlanhla Lux for Mayor? This is not only laughable, but it also shows how stupid the ANC has turned out to be. I'm not laughing.”

@Katlegomdouva stated:

“The ANC is playing the game. It is going to use Lux because of his stunts regarding illegal immigrants.”

@mzuzups asked:

“Nhlanhla Lux? No man. Only the mighty ANC can even consider him to be a worthy candidate, lol.”

Sizwe Dhlomo questions ANC’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate shortlist

Briefly News reported that Sizwe Dhlomo singled out one name on the list of people the ANC considered to run for the Joburg mayoral seat.

His comment about Lux's name being on the list sparked a heated debate online about whether he was a suitable candidate.

Other parties have already announced their candidates, with the DA announcing Helen Zille as its choice for mayor.

Source: Briefly News