Who is Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini? Age, family, parents, contacts, case, net worth
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is a renowned motivational speaker, businessman, pilot, activist, Soweto Parliament Commander, and Operation Dudula leader. However, he recently found himself on the wrong side of the law after his supporters allegedly plundered an innocent man’s house after acting on the community’s tip-off. Here are some juicy details about him.
The activist is also the founder of Native Airways; a private-owned aviation company located in South Africa. He is a certified expert pilot after completing training in a flight school. The aviation firm ventures into renting out helicopters and personal jets to clients. Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's net worth is estimated to be about $1 million.
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's profile summary
- Full name: Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini
- Year of birth: September 2, 1986
- Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's age: 35 years as of 2022
- Gender: Male
- Zodiac sign: Virgo
- Nationality: South African
- Famous as: Motivational speaker, businessman, pilot, activist
- Alma mater: University of Johannesburg
- Marital status: Single
- Height: 5 feet 5 inches
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @nhlanhla_lux
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini will spend the weekend in jail, bail application to be heard on Monday
Who is Nhlanhla Lux?
Dlamini was born on September 2, 1986, in Soweto. Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's parents are Mr. and Mrs. Mohlauli. He was born and raised in Soweto. He attended Pankhurst primary school and later joined Jeppe high school.
He completed his high school education at St. David’s Marist. Nhlanhla then joined the University of Johannesburg, where he graduated with a degree in Politics.
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's qualifications
The talented entrepreneur has a degree in politics from The University of Johannesburg. He is also a qualified and certified pilot.
Career
Nhlanhla joined politics and became the Soweto Parliament Commander. In addition, he is a renowned entrepreneur. He gained popularity after his Operation Dudula team protected the Maponya Hall from looters.
His popularity grew more after being featured on the last episode of MacG’s controversial podcast known as Podcast and Chill. During the podcast, he spoke on matters of illegal foreigners, EFFs, an open border policy, and politics.
Is Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini married?
There is no information about Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's wife, as the activist is not yet married. However, people have been curious to know about his personal life and when he intends on settling down and starting a family.
Why was Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini arrested?
The police recently arrested Dlamini after a Soweto resident, Victor Ramerafe’s house, was allegedly looted by Operation Dudula members. He was detained shortly after leaving the Kaya FM Parktown studios.
According to Operation Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe, Dlamini’s arrest was linked to the Dobsonville case.
He didn’t resist, so it was a painless arrest. We’re still looking into the facts, but he’ll most likely appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday.
Victor Ramerafe said Operation Dudula members supposedly ransacked his house on Sunday. As a result, he filed a lawsuit against Dlamini and Operation Dudula members.
The Operation Dudula gang members purported they were acting on tip-offs from the neighborhood that Ramerafe’s house was being used to sell drugs. Although no narcotics were revealed during the invasion, Ramerafe claimed that his property was destroyed.
Did Nhlanhla Lux get bail?
Yes, the activist was granted bail of R1, 500. He appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court after his complainant filed charges against him of theft and destroying of property.
A huge crowd of his supporters presented themselves outside the court during the preceding and cited that his arrest was unfair. As a result, the case was postponed to May 27 after Nhlanhla received the following instructions from the court.
Do not send anybody there. Do not communicate with electronic means, telephone, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, whatever you can think of. You are not supposed to communicate with this complainant; if there is any complaint about that the court may inquire about that; if the court finds you have breached that condition, your bail may be cancelled.
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini latest news
Vertex Events is reportedly suing Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini for almost R600 000 for marketing his aviation company. The events firm has filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court claiming payment from Dlamini and his company, Native Airways, for advertising his aviation company during a June 2015 event.
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's contact details
The activist and entrepreneur is active on his social media accounts which he uses to air his grievances. Here are his social media accounts;
- Instagram: @ nhlanhla_lux (41,500 followers as of 4 April 2022)
- Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's Twitter: @nhlanhla_lux_ (85,600 followers as of 4 April 2022)
Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is a true epitome of a hero in today’s society. His courage and zeal to stand for what is right despite facing opposition are splendid and admirable.
