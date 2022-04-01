Who is Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini? Age, family, parents, contacts, case, net worth

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is a renowned motivational speaker, businessman, pilot, activist, Soweto Parliament Commander, and Operation Dudula leader. However, he recently found himself on the wrong side of the law after his supporters allegedly plundered an innocent man’s house after acting on the community’s tip-off. Here are some juicy details about him.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is a renowned motivational speaker, businessman, pilot, activist, Soweto Parliament Commander, and Operation Dudula leader. Photo: @nhlanhla_lux

Source: Instagram

The activist is also the founder of Native Airways; a private-owned aviation company located in South Africa. He is a certified expert pilot after completing training in a flight school. The aviation firm ventures into renting out helicopters and personal jets to clients. Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's net worth is estimated to be about $1 million.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's profile summary

Full name: Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini Year of birth: September 2, 1986

September 2, 1986 Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's age: 35 years as of 2022

35 years as of 2022 Gender: Male

Male Zodiac sign: Virgo

Virgo Nationality: South African

South African Famous as: Motivational speaker, businessman, pilot, activist

Motivational speaker, businessman, pilot, activist Alma mater: University of Johannesburg

University of Johannesburg Marital status: Single

Single Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @nhlanhla_lux

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Who is Nhlanhla Lux?

Dlamini was born on September 2, 1986, in Soweto. Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's parents are Mr. and Mrs. Mohlauli. He was born and raised in Soweto. He attended Pankhurst primary school and later joined Jeppe high school.

The activist is also the founder of Native Airways. Photo: @nhlanhla_lux

Source: Instagram

He completed his high school education at St. David’s Marist. Nhlanhla then joined the University of Johannesburg, where he graduated with a degree in Politics.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's qualifications

The talented entrepreneur has a degree in politics from The University of Johannesburg. He is also a qualified and certified pilot.

Career

Nhlanhla joined politics and became the Soweto Parliament Commander. In addition, he is a renowned entrepreneur. He gained popularity after his Operation Dudula team protected the Maponya Hall from looters.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini gestures as he arrives for their Soweto Revival Launch at Diepkloof Extreme Park in Soweto on February 27, 2022. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

His popularity grew more after being featured on the last episode of MacG’s controversial podcast known as Podcast and Chill. During the podcast, he spoke on matters of illegal foreigners, EFFs, an open border policy, and politics.

Is Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini married?

There is no information about Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's wife, as the activist is not yet married. However, people have been curious to know about his personal life and when he intends on settling down and starting a family.

Why was Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini arrested?

The police recently arrested Dlamini after a Soweto resident, Victor Ramerafe’s house, was allegedly looted by Operation Dudula members. He was detained shortly after leaving the Kaya FM Parktown studios.

According to Operation Dudula deputy chairperson Dan Radebe, Dlamini’s arrest was linked to the Dobsonville case.

He didn’t resist, so it was a painless arrest. We’re still looking into the facts, but he’ll most likely appear in the Roodepoort magistrate’s court on Friday.

Victor Ramerafe said Operation Dudula members supposedly ransacked his house on Sunday. As a result, he filed a lawsuit against Dlamini and Operation Dudula members.

The Operation Dudula gang members purported they were acting on tip-offs from the neighborhood that Ramerafe’s house was being used to sell drugs. Although no narcotics were revealed during the invasion, Ramerafe claimed that his property was destroyed.

Did Nhlanhla Lux get bail?

Yes, the activist was granted bail of R1, 500. He appeared before the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court after his complainant filed charges against him of theft and destroying of property.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini gestures in the dock during his court appearance at the Roodepoort Magistrate Court in Roodepoort, on March 28, 2022. Photo: Phill Magakoe / AFP

Source: Getty Images

A huge crowd of his supporters presented themselves outside the court during the preceding and cited that his arrest was unfair. As a result, the case was postponed to May 27 after Nhlanhla received the following instructions from the court.

Do not send anybody there. Do not communicate with electronic means, telephone, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, whatever you can think of. You are not supposed to communicate with this complainant; if there is any complaint about that the court may inquire about that; if the court finds you have breached that condition, your bail may be cancelled.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini latest news

Vertex Events is reportedly suing Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini for almost R600 000 for marketing his aviation company. The events firm has filed papers in the Johannesburg High Court claiming payment from Dlamini and his company, Native Airways, for advertising his aviation company during a June 2015 event.

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's contact details

The activist and entrepreneur is active on his social media accounts which he uses to air his grievances. Here are his social media accounts;

Instagram: @ nhlanhla_lux (41,500 followers as of 4 April 2022)

@ nhlanhla_lux (41,500 followers as of 4 April 2022) Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini's Twitter: @nhlanhla_lux_ (85,600 followers as of 4 April 2022)

Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini is a true epitome of a hero in today’s society. His courage and zeal to stand for what is right despite facing opposition are splendid and admirable.

READ ALSO: Who is Ntuthuko Shoba? Everything we know about him so far

Briefly.co.za published the story of Ntuthuko Shoba. The saddening gruesome murder of Thsegofatso Pule that rocked South Africa in June 2020 has been causing sleepless nights regarding the safety of women in the country.

Ntuthuko Shoba, whose trial began in January 2022, was on 25th March 2022 found guilty of the chilling murder. Keep reading for more on the cold and calculated murderer.

Source: Briefly News