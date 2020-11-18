Matric results 2022: Simple steps to get your 2021 exam results

Matric results for the Class of 2021/22 are out. However, the Department of Basic Education has adopted slight changes due to the Protection of Personal Information Act. Hence, unlike the previous years, Matric results will no longer be released publicly. Therefore, you will not be able to get anyone's grades without their knowledge.

When were matric results released for the 2021 exams? The Department of Education's matric results for government schools were out on Thursday, 20th January 2022, but individuals will be able to access them on Friday, 21st January 22. Meanwhile, IEB schools received theirs on Wednesday, 19th January 2022.

How to get matric results online for 2021/22 exams

You are not a failure if you find out that you didn't reach the matric grade you expected. You can always rewrite your matric exams and pass with flying colours. Also, South Africa has many higher learning institutions and marketable courses to choose from if your grades make you miss the university or college of your dreams.

1. School or government education office

Visit your school or government education office 24 hours after their official release from the government to get a printed statement of matric results for 2021/22 exams. Won't you be able to get to these institutions? Do not panic. There are several ways of accessing the grades online.

2. Matric results 2021 newspaper

The North Gauteng High Court is expected to rule whether matric pupils would access grades on newspapers and other media platforms after AfriForum, Maroela Media, and Anle Spies, filing affidavits requesting the court to overrule the department’s decision.

The Pretoria court allowed matric results to be published in news media. Therefore, several online news websites in South Africa, including News24 and Sowetan, will publish general results. However, these are not each individual's grades.

South Africa’s major daily newspapers will also publish them on 21st January 2022. Use your exam number to find out your grades in the newspaper. Below are various methods of getting your matric results for 2021 online.

3. The Department of Basic Education's website

Confirm your matric grades from the Department of Education's website. The zero-rated platform only requires you to register, using your ID number and exam number to check your performance.

How can I check my matric results online from Gauteng? You can also use your Gauteng Department of Education login details (email and password) to access the information.

4. Mobile phone

How can I get my matric results by SMS? Text your exam number to 45856. However, note that this is not a free service. The price per SMS is R1.50.

Alternatively, dial USSD code *120*45856# and enter your exam number. You will be charged R1.50 per minute.

5. App

Download the MatricsMate App from Google Play and Apple App Stores free of charge. Register and access your grades instantly.

How do you get old matric results?

Worry not if you lose or damage the matric certificate. The PED (Provincial Education Department) or DBE (Department of Basic Education) offices can give you another original copy. Make an application on the DBE website for an online reissue at a fee or visit their offices.

You need an original ID and an affidavit stating the reason for the replacement. Then, fill out the replacement application form, attach the affidavit, and pay some charges. Get the full details for replacing a matric certificate here.

All students who sat their exams last year have bright futures regardless of their matric results. Therefore, society should mentor these young people as they embark on career paths they are passionate about.

