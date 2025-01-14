“Follow the Prompts”: Woman Shows How to Check Matric Results Without Using Data

A local woman took to her TikTok account to share with South Africans how they could check matric results - no data needed

The content creator shared two ways in which matriculants had to enter their 13-digit examination number

People can also go online to check matric results by visiting the Department of Basic Education's website

A local woman told Mzansi how they could check matric results without going online. Images: @theshaya1826 / Instagram, lakshmiprasad S / Getty Images

Many 2024 matriculants and their parents flock to websites to see how they performed in last year's matric exams.

One woman shared a cost-efficient method for checking matric results using a phone, saving users from needing internet access.

No data, no problem

Using the TikTok handle @theshaya1826, a woman named Theshaya told South African matriculants they could SMS their 13-digit examination number to 35658 for R1.50 per SMS.

Alternatively, she told app users:

"You can dial *120*35658#, follow the prompts and enter your examination number.

This costs 50c per 20 seconds."

How to check matric results online

If you want to check results online, simply visit the Department of Basic Education's matric results page and enter the unique examination number. According to Careers Portal, more personal details may be required. After pressing 'search,' the results will appear.

The information portal notes that while many websites claim to provide matric results, it would be safer to check via the department.

Mzansi reacts to dataless check

A few local social media users went to the woman's comment section to express their thoughts about not using data to check the much-awaited matric results.

An appreciative @sonya.van.wyk said to the content creator:

"Thanks so much!"

An unfortunate @user9116503816331 told the online community:

"I forgot my exam number, but I do remember the last three digits."

@aqilf_official asked the young woman:

"You're saying once the results are released. Why not just wait, then?"

@emilyuwv9e2 wondered in the comment section:

"Is it possible to check matric rewrite results?"

The information provided had @michellereddy342 saying:

"Thank you, sweety."

