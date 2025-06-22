A South African woman from the Eastern Cape shared the disadvantages of being with a White man

The lady shares a lot of content with her Australian husband and has gained a lot of followers who love her page

Social media users related to her as she shared the other side of marrying a person from a different race

A Xhosa woman from eDutywa in the Eastern Cape explained the disadvantages of being with a White man to Mzansi.

A lot of women who experienced what it’s like to date outside their race related to her reasoning.

Xhosa lady shares disadvantages of marrying White man

A South African lady, Siya Mpahlwa, who married a White Australian man last year, was excited to answer questions from Mzansi. She was asked about the disadvantages of marrying a White man and filmed a video explaining her ick.

The two obviously have different backgrounds, with Mpahlwa being a Black Xhosa woman and her new husband being a White Australian. Their culture and traditions could either complement or destroy each other.

Thankfully for this couple, their lives blend well together. Mpahlwa said that the biggest disadvantage is that her husband does not get the concept of sitting in front of the fireplace. He believes that the fire should only warm up the house and not the person sitting by it.

Mpahlwa has to finish all of her chores around the house, like cooking and cleaning, before she gets to enjoy her time in front of the fire. Where she comes from, the Eastern Cape, people sit around the fireplace, especially during winter, to keep warm.

Her husband complains when she spends her days warming herself up and not getting things done around the house. Mpahlwa giggled as she shared her answer, signalling that it was not a big deal; however, South Africans who have had romantic relationships with White people resonated with what she said.

She captioned her now-viral clip:

“Fireplace chronicles.”

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA learns about disadvantages of dating White man

Social media users resonated with what the Xhosa woman said and shared their stories in the comments:

@KholosaT shared:

“Yho, sisi, my disadvantage is that he never gets cold. During winter, he only sleeps with one blanket while I need about two or three. He gets so mad because we don't share blankets, which really causes a fight. He would ask how am I so hot but get so cold.”

@mtshakaz@88 wrote:

“Of course, heaters are for making the room warm.”

@asekhomkono1 commented:

Tell him, that's the way we bond as Black people. We sit around the fire and the whole family gets involved in conversation and we have the best time. He can join too.”

@Thabi confessed:

“I even sleep in front of it.”

@T was baffled:

“Imagine opening windows wide open in winter when it's very cold.”

@Zuzile Chiliza shared:

“Explain your soul. They just don't get us. I left him for that reason.”

