A South African woman’s TikTok video of her dwindling grocery supplies before month-end has gone viral, resonating with many struggling families

The clip highlights the financial strain many South Africans face due to rising living costs

People reacted to the footage as they took to the comments section to share their thoughts

A South African woman has gone viral on social media after sharing a candid video showcasing what’s left of her monthly grocery haul, with 10 days still to go before month-end, for a family of five.

A woman shared a TikTok showing what was left of her groceries 10 days before month-end.

Source: TikTok

Woman shows what's left of groceries before month-end

The lady's relatable post has sparked widespread conversation among South Africans facing similar budget struggles.

@beartea_tshaenab, who shared the video on TikTok on 16 June 2025, shows the woman revealing only a few items remaining from her monthly groceries, such as one packet of sausage, ground beef mince and a few vegetables.

The clip struck a chord with thousands of viewers, especially those grappling with the rising cost of living.

The video demonstrates the financial pressures many South Africans experience mid-month, as inflation, food prices, and petrol costs continue to stretch household budgets. With salaries rarely increasing at the same pace, many families find themselves rationing food and getting creative with meals to make it through to payday.

As the month draws to a close, the viral post stands as both a humorous and sobering reminder of the everyday financial struggles faced by many in Mzansi.

Take a look at the video below:

Mzansi chimes in

Viewers in South Africa shared their own survival hacks in the comments, from meal prepping with affordable ingredients to making bulk purchases at the start of the month. Others offered encouragement, reminding both the woman and themselves that they’re not alone.

MaVeelakazi shared:

"Cut the vors and package them into small bags of 5 pieces each day, count the days that are left before the month ends, also the mince, package it."

Lerato Silane added:

"Simple wors 7 days, mince 2 days, liver 1 day. Veggies add them somewhere there."

Ingrid wrote:

"Other people don't even have an onion; you are still blessed."

Lethabo replied:

"That's a lot, you'll still make it over 10 days."

Vuyiswaphangalele commented:

"You are blessed, we survive by 2kg of Russians for a month family of five also."

Myshaylaaa779 stated:

"That’s a whole month of food for me here at res."

