International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, has shared his prediction ahead of South Africa's game against Mexico

Bafana Bafana is drawn in Group A with Mexico, South Korea, and the Czech Republic, and is the lowest-ranked side in the group

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on Lamola's presence in Mexico ahead of Bafana Bafana's first game

Ronald Lamola believes Bafana Bafana will beat Mexico in their opening World Cup game. Image: Zamani Makautsi/ Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

MEXICO CITY – Ronald Lamola is predicting a 2-1 victory for South Africa in their opening game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup against Mexico.

Lamola, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, made the comments in Mexico City ahead of the game. Bafana Bafana will play Mexico on 11 June 2026, at the Stadio Azteca in the opening game of the tournament.

The game will be a repeat of the first game of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where both teams played out to a 1-1 draw.

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Lamola predicts a Bafana victory

Speaking to SABC News on 10 June 2026, the minister was asked about the reception he received after arriving in Mexico and his prediction for the game. Lamola said that the reception he received was amazing, while expressing confidence that Bafana would win.

“I heard that they are the whipping boys, but I believe that they will win. 2-1,” he said.

Bafana drawn in Group A

South Africa has been drawn in Group A of the tournament and will compete against Mexico, South Korea, and the Czech Republic. Mexico is the highest-ranked team in the group and is 14th in the world. South Korea is ranked 25th, while the Czech Republic is ranked 41st. Bafana Bafana is 60th in the world.

The South African side will play their first game on 11 June, before taking on the Czechs at Atlanta Stadium, in Georgia, USA, on Thursday, 18 June 2026. Bafana will play their last group game against South Korea on Thursday, 25 June 2026, at the Monterrey Stadium in Mexico.

Bafana Bafana are drawn in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea and the Czech Republic. Image: Kemal Delikmen

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on Lamola’s presence in Mexico

Social media users weighed in on Lamola’s presence in Mexico ahead of the game, but many were not impressed with him being there.

@tladi_tladi_508 said:

“Tax money e monate shame. These guys are enjoying themselves without spending from their pockets.”

@TshepoThathane added:

“Politicians move differently.”

@FollowMakhi claimed:

“He is there to spread bad luck to our boys this one; he has a bucket of bad luck.”

@NombuleloMlamb1 asked:

“You all complain about everything. Why can’t he be there?”

@Rrasel_ stated:

“Life is a jol for these looters.”

@MaureenAtsiaya exclaimed:

“Go Bafana Bafana. You got this.”

@GriffinForGold:

“He is wasting our tax money. Foreign Affairs has nothing to do with sport. Go back to South Africa, you criminal.”

@Guerrillaz2 said:

“Taxpayers, see your money getting spent in five-star hotels, first-class flights, and other luxury living.”

Hugo Broos and Bafana warned about what to expect against Mexico

Briefly News reported that Hugo Broos and Bafana Bafana have been warned ahead of their first match at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

South Africa goes into the competition with no wins in all their preparatory matches, with the last one being against Jamaica.

The news about Bafana Bafana being warned ahead of the World Cup opener sparked mixed reactions from fans on social media.

Source: Briefly News