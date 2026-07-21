Amapiano DJ Sam Deep and singer Thatohatsi apparently hinted at a romantic relationship through a social media post on Monday, 20 July 2026

X blog page TheAudioLabSA flagged the pair's post, suggesting the two artists were quietly going public with their connection

SA reacted with mixed feelings, with some fans warning against mixing business with pleasure between the two frequent collaborators

Mzansi is convinced that Thatohatsi and Sam Deep are dating. Image: samdeep

Source: Instagram

Amapiano fans are doing double takes after an X post suggested that DJ and producer Sam Deep and vocalist Thatohatsi may be an item. The hint was subtle, yet loud, and the internet could not stop talking.

Music blog page @TheAudioLabSA flagged the photo Monday, 20 July 2026, writing: "Sam Deep and Thatohatsi seem to be softly announcing their relationship. 👀👀" The post read.

The two are no strangers to each other as they are both established musos in South Africa's amapiano scene, and they have previously collaborated on music together. This makes the rumoured romance feel like a natural but complicated progression for some fans. Sam Deep is widely recognised as one of the genre's big producers, while Thatohatsi has built a solid following through her distinctive vocals on several amapiano songs.

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SA reacts to new love interest

Some fans were supportive and amused, while others were sceptical about the wisdom of blending a working relationship with a romantic one.

@Piru4l drew an immediate comparison to another high-profile music couple: "Another Kelvin and Babalwa loading."

@AnushryR questioned the timeline entirely: "Ema pele. Ain't she dating Cowboii?"

@SelfStarstruck was blunt about his read on the situation: "Using her for hits."

@Jake360101 kept it lighthearted: "I guess the eyes 👀 are the beauty of holder, what what."

@ZGoasu summed up what several users were feeling: "Wrong move mixing business with pleasure."

Neither Sam Deep nor Thatohatsi has publicly confirmed or addressed the speculation directly.

Mzansi is convinced that Thatohatsi and Sam Deep are dating after a soft launch relationship. image: thatohatsi

Source: TikTok

Uncle Waffles dance moves divide SA

In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral video of Uncle Waffles dancing during her set left Mzansi thoroughly unimpressed. The Tanzania hitmaker's hyper-energetic moves and dramatic facial expressions were mocked.

Peeps pointed out that the crowd around her appeared somewhat unbothered by her performance.

Source: Briefly News