Amapiano music producer DBN Gogo and singer Focalistic have landed on everyone's radar following viral pictures

The photos have sparked rumours that they have rekindled their romance, seeing how cosy they were

Some fans have asked about Pabi Cooper, seeing that she and Focalistic have been previously linked

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DBN Gogo and Focalistic’s viral photo sparked rekindled romance rumours. Image: dbngogo, focalistic

Source: Instagram

Social media is a buzz after former couple DBN Gogo and Focalistic were pictured together. The former Amapiano couple took many of their supporters aback when they revealed that they were dating back in 2022.

DBN Gogo, real name Mandisa Radebe, and Focalistic, real name Lethabo Sebetso, have landed on everyone's radar once more.

A viral photo of them in their youth gave fans the idea that they started dating many years ago. However, they broke up in 2023 after photos of their Valentine's Day endeavours broke the internet.

Did DBN Gogo and Focalistic get back together?

X blog page @TheAudioLabSA posted the old photos of DBN Gogo, and Focalistic cosied up at a gig. They looked smitten, almost as if they got back together.

"Focalistic and DBN Gogo☺️🔥" was the caption of the post.

There is no official confirmation that the couple has indeed gotten back together, nor is it confirmed that the picture is recent.

Foclistic was shortly linked to Amapiano singer Pabi Cooper, and they have posted and gushed over each other on numerous occassions. When pressured about the romance, Foca said he was single and had been through a lot.

In an interview on the L-Tido Podcast, Foca said relationships are a distraction because he cannot find someone who understands him going out at night.

“At the end of the day, it’s, like, distracting, especially when you’re in the job that we’re doing. People always say find someone who understands. No one understands you going out at night.”

Below are some of the mixed reactions from the online community:

@meta_mphahlele cried:

"Social media will always be triggering for other kids."

@RELEH_LEGODI questioned:

"Haibo is he not with Pabi Moloi?"

@lindelwa799494 was shook:

"Hawu didn't they beat her with Stina."

@PresidentMosey was sceptical:

"Lol Gogo lost weight bro, this is old."

@Crazzy_LEE questioned:

"They got back together?"

@Buhlemkhize31 asked:

"Are they back together?"

@thabethe_phumla reminisced:

"This was my ship down."

@Saintluaren laughed:

"No one will heal while you guys are here."

@Jusst_Gee exclaimed:

"OMG, let it go!"

DBN Gogo mocks Cassper Nyovest in resurfaced post

In a previous report from Briefly News, DBN Gogo's X (formerly Twitter) archives have come back to bite her after social media dug up one of her old jabs directed at Cassper Nyovest.

Unearthed over a decade later, the spicy tweet took aim at Mufasa's once signature ponytail hairstyle, and fans could barely keep their composure. In one tweet, DBN Gogo said, "Cassper suuuucks."

The comment section erupted in laughter as this wouldn't be the first time DBN Gogo trended over her savage posts.

Source: Briefly News