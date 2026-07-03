Scotts Maphuma's latest song preview divided Mzansi, with many fans questioning his vocals and overall sound

Social media users flooded the comments with jokes and memes, with some claiming the singer is killing Amapiano

Celebrities including Cassper Nyovest, DBN Gogo, Daliwonga and Ciza joined the viral conversation with humorous reactions

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Scotts Maphuma's latest song preview divided social media users. Image: Scotts Maphuma

Source: Instagram

Scotts Maphuma has once again become the talk of social media after previewing a new song that left South Africans with plenty to say. The singer, known for his distinctive style and often controversial music, shared a snippet that quickly made the rounds online after DJ Shimza reposted it on X. While a handful of fans praised Scotts for getting people talking, many others questioned the direction of his music, with some even joking that he was literally killing Amapiano.

New music preview leaves fans completely divided

A video of Scotts Maphuma previewing an unreleased song was shared by Shimza on X, where it rapidly attracted thousands of views and fuelled a flood of reactions. The clip generated widespread discussion as fans debated Scotts' vocals and musical direction

Several users admitted they were left confused by the preview, with many saying they would not add the track to their playlists.

@KgalixGunn wrote:

"This broer is untalented. For a rude and arrogant person, he should be massively talented."

@MrMacSliz commented:

"Ma guy but you would never include this song in your sets."

@Kat_M_L questioned:

"What the hell is really going on with his vocals?"

@TeboyFlakes added:

"He has a target market! That's why continues to drop nonsense after nonsense. High schoolers are gonna eat this up."

Some fans joke about Amapiano's changing sound today

As criticism poured in, other social media users turned the moment into comedy, sharing memes and jokes about Scotts Maphuma's latest musical experiment.

@VillageboyTM joked:

"They said he is slowing killing piano but naa now he is killing it fast fast 😂"

@ShirleyN31 echoed a similar sentiment:

"This guy is slowly killing Piano 💪"

@wudanese10 also laughed:

"lol shimza is happy that he's killing that genre."

Another user @JNkomo10 posted:

"Lol 😂😂 he has one mission and one mission only... II'm done being triggered by him."

See more comments in the X post below:

Celebrities also joined the hilarious comment section

Cassper Nyovest, DBN Gogo and Ciza were among celebrities who reacted. Image: Scotts Maphuma

Source: Instagram

The discussion wasn't limited to ordinary fans, as several South African celebrities also reacted in the comments after the uMashonisa hitmaker shared the clip on Instagram.

@dbngogo simply responded:

"😭 weh 🕊️🤣"

@daliwonga_sa reacted with crying emojis, while @casspernyovest joked:

"Hahahah ke yone!!! Ya tsamaya Skotsotso!!"

While opinions remain divided, Scotts Maphuma has once again managed to dominate conversations online. Whether listeners love or hate the preview, the buzz surrounding the unreleased track proves that every new release from the singer continues to grab Mzansi's attention.

Another song keeps Scotts Maphuma trending online

In a previous report by Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma responded to criticism surrounding another song after it sparked mixed reactions online. The track generated widespread discussion on social media, with some fans questioning his lyrics, creativity and overall approach to making music.

Others shared their disappointment with the song, while some defended the artist and encouraged him to continue experimenting with his sound. Responding to the criticism, Scotts insisted there was nothing wrong with the track and said he believed people would eventually understand it. He maintained that he stood by his work despite the differing opinions it received from listeners online.

Source: Briefly News