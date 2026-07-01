A content creator from Emalahleni, Mrs Khumalo, has captured the internet's attention with a highly witty response regarding her baby’s appearance

The mother delivered a funny, sarcastic speech addressing an intrusive personal question regarding her multi-cultural household

Social media users praised her comedic timing, expressing immense admiration for how she maintained a straight face throughout the recording

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A witty mother has shared a highly amusing video responding to comments about her multicultural family. Image: Sharleen Aylward-Khumalo

Source: Facebook

A South African mother from Mpumalanga has left social media users in complete stitches after publishing a brilliant, sarcastic response to an online query about her son. In a video shared on Instagram by user @mum.khumalo.official on 30 June 2026, the creator addressed a viewer’s message questioning whether her young son, Gertjie, was her biological child due to his darker skin tone.

A silly response for a silly question

The content creator, who is married to an African man, opted to tackle the uncomfortable question with pure irony instead of anger. Speaking entirely in isiZulu, she delivered a humorous, fabricated explanation about how she suspected the nurses changed her baby and gave her an African one. With a straight face, Instagram user @mum.khumalo.official humorously said she took him, hoping that lightning would strike and change his skin tone to a lighter colour.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

The satirical video swept across digital platforms, gaining immense traction as entertained viewers commended the creator's sharp wit and cultural fluency.

User @ ziyandawindvoel

"How do you keep a straight face sana ngoba mna bendizohleka shem (I would have laughed) 😂. Ohh I love your comebacks, they always slap 😂."

User @bakhiphe added:

"Peak sarcasm 😂."

User @ hlume_mtonga shared:

"😂 That boy literally looks like you! He’s your twin."

User @kholomothopeng commented:

"But why do people ask silly questions 🤣? Silly questions deserve silly answers."

User @ nontobeko_dlamini_11_09 said:

"You're such a beautiful woman 😍."

User @neo_gift_jesus added:

"😂 Yoh! Vele (it's true), the nurses know what happened 🤞."

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Source: Briefly News