“I Love Your Comebacks”: Woman Addresses a Question About Her Son’s Dark Skin, SA in Stitches
- A content creator from Emalahleni, Mrs Khumalo, has captured the internet's attention with a highly witty response regarding her baby’s appearance
- The mother delivered a funny, sarcastic speech addressing an intrusive personal question regarding her multi-cultural household
- Social media users praised her comedic timing, expressing immense admiration for how she maintained a straight face throughout the recording
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A South African mother from Mpumalanga has left social media users in complete stitches after publishing a brilliant, sarcastic response to an online query about her son. In a video shared on Instagram by user @mum.khumalo.official on 30 June 2026, the creator addressed a viewer’s message questioning whether her young son, Gertjie, was her biological child due to his darker skin tone.
A silly response for a silly question
The content creator, who is married to an African man, opted to tackle the uncomfortable question with pure irony instead of anger. Speaking entirely in isiZulu, she delivered a humorous, fabricated explanation about how she suspected the nurses changed her baby and gave her an African one. With a straight face, Instagram user @mum.khumalo.official humorously said she took him, hoping that lightning would strike and change his skin tone to a lighter colour.
Watch the Instagram reel below:
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The satirical video swept across digital platforms, gaining immense traction as entertained viewers commended the creator's sharp wit and cultural fluency.
User @ ziyandawindvoel
"How do you keep a straight face sana ngoba mna bendizohleka shem (I would have laughed) 😂. Ohh I love your comebacks, they always slap 😂."
User @bakhiphe added:
"Peak sarcasm 😂."
User @ hlume_mtonga shared:
"😂 That boy literally looks like you! He’s your twin."
User @kholomothopeng commented:
"But why do people ask silly questions 🤣? Silly questions deserve silly answers."
User @ nontobeko_dlamini_11_09 said:
"You're such a beautiful woman 😍."
User @neo_gift_jesus added:
"😂 Yoh! Vele (it's true), the nurses know what happened 🤞."
3 Briefly News articles about babies
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- A young mom showed how she carries both her twins on her back at the same time, and social media users are calling her a superwoman.
- A 21-year-old mom showed her toddler disturbing her while she tried to do her schoolwork, and social media users advised her to give him an activity to keep him busy.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za