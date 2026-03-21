Scotts Maphuma has been trending for the past few days over a viral video clip where he previewed a new song

The muso has since responded to the negative comments, defending himself in a cheeky manner

Mzansi has offered its two cents about Scotts Maphuma, with many fans slamming the musician for his lack of creativity

Scotts Maphuma has responded to the nasty comments about his music. Image: Scottsmaphuma

Source: Instagram

Amapiano muso Scotts Maphuma has angered many people when he shared what he was cooking in the studio.

The Mark Zuckerberg singer got roasted online when he posted a video of himself vibing and singing along to his music.

Scotts Maphuma previews new music

In the viral video, Scotts is playing a set, previewing some unreleased music. In the clip, he sang the lyrics to the song, which had many people angry. X user @tswelomosenyi teased the video, saying:

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"It's only a matter of time until that video comes onto the timeline, but I am really sad that that vocalist has had a creative block for a long time. I really believed in him so much," he wrote.

Watch the initial video below:

Taking to his Instagram stories, Scotts Maphuma sang the song in a way to troll the haters. He then asked whoever had a problem with it to bring it on. He then swore at the trolls.

"Leave the ones and come straight to me," he wrote.

Mzansi did not hold back in their criticism

The video was shared by @TheHypeChannel_ with the caption:

"Scotts Maphuma says anyone who has a problem with the latest song he teased should come straight to him."

A musician also advised the Amapiano musos to create their own genre. Kwiish ZA said, "Abafwethu need to create their own Genre manje cause this is not Amapiano. You are destroying our Movement. We created the movement not because we want money or fame, but because we did it when life was not looking bright. So, gents, please respect Amapiano. The one from Scotts Maphuma, I don't know where to start. Create your own Genre Thina asiwaz Amapiano anje (We do not know this kind of Amapiano.)"

Scotts Maphuma hit back at trolls who are hating on his new music. Image: Scottsmaphuma

Source: Instagram

This is what the rest of SA had to say:

@Masnackz shared:

"This is how artists behave when they make music for people who are drunk in the clubs. They always get away with a lot of things because when you're drunk, you dance for whatever."

@i_am_innock said:

"Slima lento, don't entertain it, you won't win, no matter how hard you try to reason with it."

@t_thatomokhele shared:

"He knows that his target market isn't the ones complaining or have any problems, hence he speaks to the older piano fans like this."

@MogolwaneMaatla reacted:

"When we cancel him again. No celebrity or artist should come and beg us to forgive him. Angithi bathulile manjeh manthi tsek to us."

Scotts Maphuma hits a million

In a previous report from Briefly News, Scotts Maphuma released his single Sya'Waver, and shot a music video which reached 4.4M views in two months since its release on YouTube.

On Instagram, the Amapiano star shared a message expressing appreciation to his fans for their unwavering support.

Source: Briefly News