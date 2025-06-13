South African Amapiano artist Scotts Maphuma is gearing up to drop a new song for his fans

An online user posted a video of the controversial star previewing his upcoming track on social media

Many netizens were unimpressed with Scotts Maphuma's new song as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Scotts Maphuma is set to drop a new song.

Source: Instagram

Tjo, Scotts Maphuma will never get time to catch a break from trolls on social media. The star recently had an exciting project coming up for his fans, and some responses to it weren't so great.

Is Scotts Maphuma going to drop a new song?

Social media has been buzzing since the whole drama of wanting to cancel the Amapiano star Scotts Maphuma, and now word on the streets is that the musician will be dropping a new song soon.

An online user @TheYanosUpdate posted a video of the singer previewing his upcoming song, which quickly went viral on X (formerly Twitter).

Watch the clip below:

Netizens unimpressed with Scotts Maphuma's upcoming song

Shortly after the clip of the star previewing his song, many netizens were unimpressed with the new music as they flooded the comment section with their reactions.

Here are some of the comments below:

@sewelankoana commented:

"His dancing style is so boring, his music is boring, the attitude does not match the talent."

@NevondoRi replied:

"So this is music to some people? The Cocomelon tune is better; it has rhythm."

@djthamzasa said:

"I feel sorry for Amapiano listeners for listening to such horrible music that sound the same."

@JasonKhumalo3rd questioned:

"How is this new music when it sounds exactly the same as the old music?"

@HlulaniHlungwa7 responded:

"He must go back to the drawing board and come up with creativity, not a different style for 2 or 3 years."

@Kaaayge_ mentioned:

"The only gripe I have with amapiano vocalists is the lack of effort in growing their vocals, playing with different flows, experimenting with different sounds, etc, hence they continue to sound the same and careers are short-lived…"

Fans weighed in on Scotts Maphuma's upcoming song.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi compares Skomota to Scotts Maphuma

While netizens scrutinised Scott Maphuma's upcoming song, he trended for months on social media due to his attitude towards fans. Many have also noticed similar behaviour in the viral dance sensation Skomota.

Previously, an online user, @Zikamnyamane, posted a clip of the TikToker seemingly ignoring fans who tried to interact with him at an unknown establishment, which led many netizens to conclude that Skomota was slowly becoming another Scott Maphuma. Shortly after the video went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section comparing the dancer to the Amapiano star, Scotts Maphuma.

Scotts Maphuma hangs out in Qatar

In a previous report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Scotts Maphuma enjoying himself in Doha, Qatar, on what appeared to be a vacation.

This comes after he was cancelled for being rude to his supporters, though many have forgiven him and moved on from the drama. South African netizens showed love to Maphuma and admired his soft living, saying the haters were no match for him:

j3rry._vl said:

"This just goes to show that no matter how much you can hate on someone, they will still live their best life."

