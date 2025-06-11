South African Amapiano star Mawhoo recently had fans hyped with her latest announcement

The Ngilimele hitmaker revealed on social media that she will be dropping a new song, Bengicela, this coming Friday, 13 June 2025

Many netizens were impressed by the star's consistency in dropping new music every single time

Amapiano star Mawhoo made a big announcement. Image: Oupa Bopape, @mawhoo

South African Amapiano vocalist Mawhoo is hard at work this year as she shows how consistent she is when it comes to keeping her fans entertained with her fresh new music.

Recently, the Ngilimele hitmaker, who is facing legal action, had many netizens buzzing with excitement after she made a huge announcement about dropping a new song, Bengicela, on Friday, 13 June 2025.

Mawhoo also mentioned on her X (formerly Twitter) post that she had collaborated with GL_Ceejay, Thukuthela and Jazzworx on the new track.

See the announcement below:

Netizens reacted to Mawhoo's announcement

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the singer's announcement about releasing new music, and others applauded her consistency in the game.

Here are some of the comments below:

@King_Azola_ wrote:

"Heard this song on YouTube and it's a banger."

@SpijorZ said:

"Y'all came back with another one for real, and you always nail it when it comes to hits."

@MinenhleZN responded:

"Thank you MaNgema, i hope an album is also on its way."

@nkgweng_kgotso buzzed with excitement:

"Yoh, I can't wait chomi."

@MosiaTdo replied:

"Consistency is what I like about you."

Netizens can't wait to listen to Mawhoo's new song. Image: @mawhoo

Mawhoo's hot topic moments

While Mawhoo announced the release of her new banger, the star had also tried her hand at Maskandi with the hit song Gucci . Outside of music, Mawhoo has gone viral for controversial reasons.

. Outside of music, Mawhoo has gone viral for controversial reasons. In May 2024, Mawhoo claimed that she had received messages from American rapper Lil Wayne. Online users dragged Mawhoo for revealing the high-profile men who had approached her.

In February 2025, it was also reported by many news outlets that the Amapiano talented singer Mawhoo has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the service delivery in Johannesburg.

Mawhoo has taken to social media to complain about how she was treated at Life Fourways Private Hospital. The Gucci hitmaker, who rose to prominence for her steamy past, narrated the story of how she was treated at the hospital. Mawhoo revealed that she was treated like a dog and embarrassed when she visited the health facility for assistance.

SA unimpressed by Mawhoo's Gucci performance

Briefly News previously reported that Amapiano singer Mawhoo and Mthandeni released their collaboration, Gucci, and it has been rocking crowds everywhere. The singer often performs the hit song at her gigs. A recent video of her performing the song went viral, and people had negative things to say.

This would not be the first time Mawhoo performed the track live. At a gig, Mawhoo debuted the song to her audience and did a traditional Zulu dance. She received hate when people said she was doing too much and that she should have toned it down a bit.

