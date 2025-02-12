Mawhoo complained about poor service at Life Fourways Private Hospital, alleging they prioritised white patients over her and her sick cousin

Fans reacted to Mawhoo’s post, with some defending the hospital’s triage system and others sharing similar experiences

Critics suggest Mawhoo expected celebrity treatment, while some highlight racial bias in South African service industries

Briefly Award-winning musician Mawhoo has taken to social media to share her thoughts about the service delivery in Johannesburg.

Mawhoo complains about Life Fourways Private Hospital

Mawhoo has taken to social media to complain about how she was treated at Life Fourways Private Hospital. The Gucci hitmaker, who rose to prominence for her steamy past, narrated the story of how she was treated at the hospital.

Taking to her page, Mawhoo revealed that they were treated like dogs and embarrassed when she visited the health facility for assistance. The singer, who has been dominating the airwaves with her music, said the private hospital prioritised white people who went after her and her sick cousin. Read the post below:

Fans react to Mawhoo's post

Social media users weighed in on the singer's experience and shared their own experiences. Some said the singer expected special treatment because of her celebrity status.

@Ihhashi_Turkei said:

"I experienced a completely different service from them, in fact the service was an 11/10, maybe respect goes a long way both ways."

@BlaqSabali wrote:

"I hope she didn’t expect celebrity treatment 😂"

@Boitu08484500 added:

"Same as ABSA Idirect u get served as if it's a favor or free service."

@dollings_ wrote:

"First things first, hospitals don’t really entertain patients based on first come first serve, it’s always based on severity of your condition. Her cousin was probably there based on flu symptoms."

@TheGeopol added:

"It's an unfortunate phenomenon, it happens a lot, even carguards in SA prioritise white people more & they give them nothing. As for hospitals, just go to public hospitals guys, they are not as bad as y'all speculate."

