“Cutest Thing Ever”: Mzansi Adores Woman ‘Escorted’ by Partner While Jogging
- These days, it is important for women, especially in South Africa, to have a trustworthy person with them to ensure their safety
- One TikTokker captured the moment a content creator's boyfriend accompanied her while she jogged
- Many South Africans loved the man's willingness to ensure the love of his life was safe during her exercise
In South Africa, women are forced to constantly look over their shoulders and be aware that danger could arise at any moment. One fortunate woman didn't have to do this when she was accompanied by her "heart's bodyguard" while she jogged.
Running with safety
The TikTokker @highkey._.jame uploaded a video showing a content creator named Gloria Ngcobo casually running. However, she was not alone. The adorable clip saw Gloria being 'escorted' by her partner, who was a few steps behind her.
Watch the TikTok video below:
Mzansi reacts to cute couple
Members of the online community rushed to the comment section to share how they adored Gloria's partner putting her safety first while she got in a few steps.
An infatuated @sneshyyxaba0 stated:
"Love is such a beautiful thing."
@joshuagxekwa said to the public:
"With the level of crime in our country, this is much needed."
@sindi.stata added in the comment section with love:
"The cutest thing ever!"
@devinemabena noted to the content creator:
"Safety first, Mama."
@rosey_beeh wrote to women and complimented Gloria's partner:
"Eish, you have to nowadays. There are too many missing ladies all over. Keep safe, girls. Everywhere you go, ask to be accompanied. Big up to this guy."
@angiie_wie wrote in the comments:
"For a moment there, I thought the partner was in the Quantum. Ahh, this is beautiful."
