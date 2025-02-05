A content creator shared a strange video of a couple showcasing an unusual kiss leaving the online community with much to say

The man hanged by his feet from a tree and lowered his head to be kissed by his partner in a video shared on TikTok

The clip sparked widespread amusement, with comparisons to Spiderman and a declaration of unique love

A couple was captured kissing while a man hanged on a tree. Credit: Justin Lambert

A content creator captured the hearts and laughter of many online with a joyful unusual display of affection.

The video, shared on TikTok by user @tokelomaile, features a couple engaged in a memorable kiss that defies the ordinary.

The couple show off their unusual kiss

In the clip, the man is hanging from a tree by his feet, with his head lowered to the level of his partner. The woman, in a tender and careful gesture, holds his head as she plants a kiss on his cheek.

This unconventional method of sharing affection appears both daring and humourous, merging elements of gymnastics with romance.

Watch the TikTok video here.

SA comments on the hilarious post

The video attracted almost 600 comments from social media users who found the content amusing. Many users joked that if potential partners weren't as inventive as the couple, then they simply didn't want their love.

Others drew a resemblance with Spiderman, remarking that the man's pose could easily be mistaken for a scene out of the superhero's adventure

A content creator shared a video of a couple kissing in a very odd way. Image: @tokelomaile

Source: TikTok

User @Fortune Rsa shared:

"That one spider man scene

User @🌸STACEY TUCKER🌸 commented:

"😂😂😂 Day made sent it strate to my husband 🤭."

User @feelfree added:

"🤣🤣 The kind of luv we all need as a continent."

User @lilmis_sunshine shared:

"May this love locate me with speed 😂😂."

User @The flower🌷said:

"2025 is going to be very long for single people 😂😂😂."

User @Roe added:

"Valentine vibes."

