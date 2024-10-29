A Mzansi elderly couple made South African TikTokkers cringe when they locked their lips together in front of an audience

The love birds gave each other some sugar as they posed for some pictures at a church event

One of the camerapersons who was hired to capture photos for the event was stunned by the two souls' display of affection

The gentleman froze with his camera in his hand to fully digest the major PDA.

Mzansi was floored by a cameraman's reaction after watching an elderly couple kiss. Image: @keotlogetse

Source: TikTok

The cameraman could not believe his eyes and looked around the room for someone who related to him.

Elderly couple kisses in front of audience

Growing up, many people were raised to avoid PDA and look elsewhere. In some families, children are taught to put their hands over their eyes when a heated television scene is shown.

A photographer hired at a function was stunned by an elderly couple kissing each other passionately in front of an audience. His shock was also triggered by his past teachings and the lovers’ ability to show off their relationship.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to elderly couple kissing

The photographer’s reaction floored social media users:

@Lebakwe Nti noticed the gent's unpleasant reaction:

“Cameraman, you look traumatised.”

@chuenie saw how well put-together the lady was:

“Once a baddie, always a baddie.”

@𝖂𝖆𝖘𝖎𝖑𝖆𝖍🫀 highlighted:

“The woman was like, ‘Come to mama.’”

@Dizzle162 commented:

“Single people will never forget 2024.”

@V!BES OFF!C!AL realised that the old timer missed the first time:

“So no one will talk about how they missed lips the first time?”

@Thuto Thapelo🫧was stunned by the clip:

“What did I just watch?”

@Don’t be a judgerer😭joked:

“The cameraman is their child.”

Lady shares parents' blooming love after 31 years

Briefly News also reported that a lady showed off her parents' teenage-like love after 31 years of marriage in a now-viral TikTok video. Mahle Majola walked in on her mom and dad watching television like new lovers who couldn't get enough of each other.

Social media users were reminded of unconditional love after watching the couple enjoy each other's company.

